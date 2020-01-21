FloQast is raising $ 40 million and is looking forward to going public

advertisement

FloQast, a company that produces financial close software, has raised $ 40 million in Series C funds for customer expansion and technical development.

Through this round of financing, FloQast raised a total of approximately $ 72.9 million. According to CEO Michael Whitmire, FloQast’s long-term goal is an IPO: “We are not building a company to be taken over,” he said in an interview recently. “Remember, we have only been selling Floqast for five years, and medium-sized businesses are a huge market that we need to address.”

Initially FloQast focused on smaller companies, today its software serves companies with a size of 200 to 10,000 employees. The month-end closing program can be integrated into enterprise resource planning systems. Top tech partners include NetSuite, Sage Intacct and Workiva. The main competitors are companies like BlackLine and Planful, the new brand for host analytics.

FloQast saw significant growth in the past year and was able to serve larger customers, among other things. The company added a second line of products, FloQast AutoRec, an artificial intelligence solution for account reconciliation automation. In addition, a strategic partnership for integrated reporting and regulatory compliance was initiated with Workiva.

“FloQast offers a modern alternative to the complex, older accounting software that large companies rely on,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO of FloQast Software, which brings immediate business value to mid-sized teams. This round of investments confirms that the market for close management software has reached a turning point and that new, innovative technology approaches are required with which controllers and their teams can increase productivity and act more strategically. “

