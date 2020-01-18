Floods, road closures in Australia while storms hit a number of areas hit by bushfire

advertisement

Thunderstorms swept parts of the east coast of Australia early on Saturday, causing road closures and floods of the eyelashes, but the country still fought almost 100 fires and some of the affected areas remained dry.

Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, states that have been hit hard by the forest fires that have killed 29 people so far, destroyed more than 2,500 homes and scorched millions of acres of land, are now facing rain falling down.

Major highways were closed early in Queensland on Saturday, with the state receiving the heaviest rain in Australia for months, while power was interrupted in parts of New South Wales after a stormy night.

“Heavy, intense rainfall has decreased, but showers and thunderstorms are still possible during the weekend,” the Bureau of Meteorology in Queensland said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Be careful on the roads – if it is flooded, forget it.”

Parts of southern Queensland saw the monthly rainfall triple overnight. No major damage was reported, although some residential areas were flooded and many of the state’s parks and tourist attractions were closed.

The New South Wales fire brigade welcomed the rain, which they said on Twitter would help control the 75 burning fires in the state, 25 of which are still to be enclosed. But they also said that some firegrounds have not yet seen rain.

More benign storms were predicted for Victoria, which this week has already been hit by heavy storms and unhealthy smoke from the forest fires.

Fear of smoke on Saturday for the final round of the Australian Open qualifying rounds eased after environmental officials said the air quality forecast in the Melbourne area would be “moderate” rather than “very bad”.

More than a dozen fires burned in Victoria on Saturday, but an evacuation order for a fire in the mountain area was lifted.

The New Zealand Defense said it sent more reinforcements to Australia on Friday, including from Fiji, to join contingents and specialists who were also sent by other countries, such as Japan and the United States.

