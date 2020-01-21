Flood Rescue comes to Steam

advertisement

PlayWay and developers Simfabric and IHQ Media have released a new trailer for their upcoming rescue simulator HERO: flood rescue. With this new Sim, players can join a rescue team and help people affected by deadly floods. Have fun with this new trailer below …

in the HERO: flood rescue Players will lead a flood rescue team and try to save as many people as possible from the effects of a flooded city.

As the leader of a rescue team, players can take on different classes of professional rescue specialists, including a helicopter pilot, a paramedic, a rescuer, a commando, and even a rescue dog rescue simulator.

First aid teams have a variety of devices available HERO: flood rescue Players can use special equipment such as pontoons, helicopters, fire engines, lifebuoys, lifelines, rescue baskets and much more. Fire trucks will also be equipped with a pump that allows players to drain water from flooded areas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NdtuoJdMc0

Watch out for HERO: flood rescue will soon be available on Steam for PC. Visit here to add the game to your wish list.

