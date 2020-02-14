The Xochimilco boat tours in the Cuchara Restaurant last an hour and a half in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou and offer endless margaritas, ceviche and live music from a trio band that plays music from Mexico from the 50s and 60s. fewer The Xochimilco boat tours in the Cuchara Restaurant last an hour and a half in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou and offer endless margaritas, ceviche and live music from a trio band that plays music from Mexico … more Photo: Courtesy of the Cuchara Restaurant

The Xochimilco boat tours in the Cuchara Restaurant last an hour and a half in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou and offer endless margaritas, ceviche and live music from a trio band that plays music from Mexico from the 50s and 60s.

Float on Cuchara’s Xochimilco-inspired boat tour of Buffalo Bayou and drink endless margaritas

After a four-year break, the Xochimilco boat tour in the Cuchara Restaurant is back in action.

Xochimilco is a suburb of Mexico City known for its floating water channels built by the Aztecs. According to Cuchara owner Ana Beaven, who is from Mexico City, it is popular with visitors to take part in the longstanding tradition of renting colorfully decorated boats to float down the canals while enjoying live music, food and drinks.

After the restaurant’s Xochimilco-inspired boat tours were interrupted due to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Beaven said her staff was thrilled to bring the popular pastime back to the Houstoners.

“It’s something I always suggest when people go to Mexico City because no words can describe the feeling,” said Beaven. “It’s just floating chaos with colors, music and food, it’s just funny.”

The tours last an hour and a half in Houston’s Buffalo Bayou and include endless margaritas, ceviche, and live music from a trio band that plays music from Mexico from the 50s and 60s, Beaven said. The tours are conducted in collaboration with the Buffalo Bayou Partnership and can also be arranged for private groups, she said.

The first boat tour for February 29 is already sold out, but more events are planned for the coming months, Beaven said. Tours planned for autumn offer tamales instead of ceviche.

However, there are some rules for those who want to take a ride; There is no toilet on board and guests are not allowed to throw garbage into the bayou or try to jump off the boat. Beaven also advises guests to bring a light jacket in the summer months, as the weather is at least 10 degrees colder when traveling downstream.

Tickets cost $ 100 and can only be booked by calling the restaurant at 713-942-0000. A second date has not yet been released, but Beaven said the Houstoners can expect another tour to be scheduled in early March. Further dates will follow. Anyone interested in a trip is encouraged to act quickly as the boat is only suitable for 15 guests and the restaurant is usually sold out within a few hours.

“It is an investment for us because we are promoting tourism to Mexico City,” said Beaven. “We are known for throwing crazy parties and doing fun things, and that’s just one of those things.”

