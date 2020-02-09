The comedy duo Flo and Joan and the crazy juggler Mario Queen of the Circus were chosen as the best shows at the Christchurch Bread and Circus Festival.

The British siblings – the real sisters Nicola and Rosie Dempsey – received the coveted Iron Chicken Award for best artist at one event location. They celebrated their New Zealand debut with three appearances in the Spiegelentent.

Her kind of dead musical parody has nuances of Flight of the Conchords, and her one-hour appearances in Christchurch didn’t disappoint with a lounge-like display of too much alcohol, nursery rhyme-inspired gangsta rap, and a recorder finale.

JOSEPH JOHNSON / STUFF

Street artist Clarke McFarlane, also known as Mario Queen of the Circus, won the Bread and Circus Iron Chicken Award.

“We feel so happy to have been among all the strange and wonderful acts of this festival,” they said.

“We only regret that we were no longer allowed to stay.”

IAIN MCGREGOR / STUFF

Mario Queen of the Circus entertains the crowd on Cathedral Square.

The awards, given by experienced Stuff art reporter Charlie Gates, were presented on Sunday evening by The Press editor-in-chief Kamala Hayman.

Clarke McFarlane, also known as Mario Queen of the Circus, played his slapstick show in all four of this year’s venues as well as in the Backstage Social Club and Sixty6 On Peterborough.

The well-known super fan by Freddie Mercury was named the best street artist and delighted the audience with his high-octane juggling routines.

CHRIS SKELTON / STUFF

Nicola and Rosie Dempsey, who appear as Flo & Joan, wish they could have stayed in New Zealand longer.

He has been to Christchurch seven times since 2003 and was delighted with the Iron Chicken.

“Awards are so nice. You work hard, it’s not why you do things, but it’s nice on the way.”

He said that although the shows were well attended, he didn’t think the festival was well advertised with foreign tourists

“It’s the biggest tourist attraction in New Zealand. I asked tourists and they knew about it before they came and said no.”

The father of two lives in Brisbane, Australia, where he trained as a primary school teacher.

“I will always perform, but it will be good to have something, a career to fall back on.”

Mario was one of many acts that performed for the gala of the great festival – Second Half in a packed Isaac Theater Royal on Sunday evening.

Festival director Scott Maidment said last year’s Bread and Circus was good, but “it was even better this year.”

“The response from the audience and the way the public responded to it was fantastic,” he said.

Although it was too early to give exact figures, he said that the number of spectators and ticket sales increased compared to the previous year.

“People will attend more than one show. There is a lot going on this year. You can feel it in the shops and bars of the city.”

He said part of the success was the wide variety of files on offer.

“We have interpreters from 28 countries. It gives a really international feeling.

“The festival has a very good international reputation. The artists love to come here.”