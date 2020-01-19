Flights diverted, canceled as low cloud blankets Wellington

advertisement

Dozens of flights have been canceled in and out of Wellington while a blanket of low clouds rolls over the city.

At 3.20 p.m. on Sunday, the Wellington Airport arrival sign had listed eight flights – Air New Zealand, Virgin, Qantas and Sounds Air – as diverted.

advertisement

At 6.15 p.m. the sign reported canceled almost every arrival between 5.30 p.m.

Similarly, every departure between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM was listed as canceled.

READ MORE:

* Ask an expert: why were not all flights canceled in wild weather?

* Jetstar raises domestic rates by 5 percent

* Former Cyclone Gita: Air New Zealand cancels all Wellington flights

MetService said that the view of the airport had been around 2000 meters, but this had fallen to 600 meters.

The situation was likely to continue until late Monday morning with a low cloud reaching even lower when it could be called fog.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

Flights to and from Wellington have been diverted, canceled or delayed due to fog on Sunday.

Melanie Nunn, Wellington Airport’s communications manager, said the weather was affecting flights going in and out of the city.

The flights were likely to be affected until the evening, she said.

An Air NZ spokeswoman said the weather at Wellington Airport on Sunday afternoon affected a number of regional turboprop services.

Several Air NZ flights had to return to their departure port, the spokeswoman said.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

MetService says that the view of the airport had been around 2000 meters, but that this Sunday fell to 600 meters.

“NZ873 from Blenheim to Wellington has also been canceled due to the weather,” the spokeswoman said.

The VA101 flight from Virgin Australia from Brisbane and VA107 from Sydney was diverted to Christchurch as a precaution, the spokesman said.

“Our team of meteorologists are currently evaluating weather conditions.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

An Air NZ plane taking off from Wellington Airport during the fog on Sunday.

“If conditions improve, both flights will continue to Wellington.”

Three Jetstar flights between Auckland and Wellington were hit by the fog on Sunday.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the weather had affected his flights in and out of the capital.

ROBERT KITCHIN / STUFF

Mist has taken over Wellington, as a result of which flights were diverted and canceled on Sunday afternoon.

“Concerned customers have been given the option of flying to the next available service at no extra cost or with a voucher for the full amount of their booking.”

A spokeswoman for Qantas confirmed that two of his flights had been diverted.

Passengers had been given overnight stays and would be put on the next available flight, she said.

Three other flights between Australia and New Zealand were affected, she said.

advertisement