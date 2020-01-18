Flight explains engine failure in the air, makes emergency landing - News

advertisement

This is the 20th engine failure of the airline since 2018.



An IndiGo flight with 176 people had to make an emergency landing after an engine failure in the air on January 17.

According to ScoopWhoop, IndiGo flight 6E-6129 had to divert to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after declaring a complete emergency due to an engine failure.

The damage was reportedly inflicted on the third stage blades of the low pressure turbine of the engine (LPT). The damaged engine was also said to have flown 3,373 hours in total and was last inspected on December 9, 2019.

Although more economical, environmentally friendly and quieter, the New Engine Option (NEO) engines in many IndiGo aircraft, including this one, have proven to be susceptible to malfunction. This is the 20th failure of the airline in the mid-flight since 2018.

The incident only comes a few days after IndiGo, the Indian Civil Aviation Directorate-General, has extended until May 31, 2020 to replace or modify all defective engines, including those reported in the Airbus A-320 fleet and A-321 NEO aircraft.

