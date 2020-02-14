CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Phlandrous Fleming Jr. buried a 3-pointer by 2 seconds and Charleston Southern rallied for a 66-63 victory over High Point on Thursday evening.

Fleming hit 8 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers off the ground and hit his career high for rebounds when he won his 10th double double of the season for the Buccaneers (13-13, 7-7 Big South Conference). Deontaye Buskey scored 15 points and Nate Lewis threw 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

High Point, which was one point behind at half time, led 60-59 with 3:46 in the game after a layup by Bryant Randleman. Fleming responded with a layup and Duncan LeXander sank two free throws to bring Charleston Southern to 63-60 in 20 seconds. Newcomer John-Michael Wright pressed a 3-pointer to pull the high point after 9 seconds and prepared Fleming’s game-winning shot.

Newcomer Eric Coleman Jr. led the Panthers (7-19, 4-9) with 15 points, while Wright 14 scored 10 rebounds for his second double-double. Caden Sanchez scored 14.

Charleston Southern shot only 39% from the ground and 38.5% from the 3-point range (10 of 26). The buccaneers made 12 of 15 fouls. High Point shot a total of 42% and 30% from a distance (6 out of 20). The Panthers hit 7 out of 10 from the free-throw line.

