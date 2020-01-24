Flea in the carpet, damp and rotten: Young family with newborn wants out of flat

advertisement

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Fawzia Rahimi with her 12-day-old baby, Elia Ayoubi. She stayed with her parents instead of returning to their damp apartment.

When Fawzia Rahimi, 26, first moved to her council unit two years ago, she saw fleas leap around her baby’s face.

advertisement

“The carpets were full of fleas. It cost us a lot of money to clean the carpets and kill the fleas.”

But the fleas were the least of her problems.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Akbar Ayoubi with his sons Zacharia Ayoubi (3) and Elia Ayoubi, who is weeks old, in their uninsulated social home in Christchurch.

Rahimi, her husband Akbar Ayoubi and now 3-year-old son, Zechariah, have experienced three winters in the unit and fear another.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch’s social housing upgrades down to slow start

* Christchurch mayor makes replacement social housing a re-election promise

* New social housing in Christchurch, 10 years away if the insulation is accelerated

Now that two-week Elia has arrived, they are stressed that he lives in the cold, damp room.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Mold around a bedroom window – and this is in the summer.

“It is very cold and wet. The floor is so cold that it feels like it is wet,” Rahimi said.

Ayoubi earns $ 18 per hour as a kitchen hand and the family cannot afford to rent privately.

The two-bedroom Linwood unit in Haast Courts is one of 909 social housing units owned by Christchurch City Council and managed by uttautahi Community Housing Trust (OCHT), which are exempt from minimum standards for floor and ceiling insulation.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

The kitchen has no extractor hood. When the family moved, there were fleas in the carpet.

Rahimi’s ground floor unit has a concrete foundation and walls, with a unit above it, making it impossible to install floor or ceiling insulation afterwards.

The only heating is an electric Scope fan heater mounted on the wall. Its use increases the condensation.

The kitchen has no extractor hood.

CHRIS SKELTON / MATERIAL

Charlie Betts, resident of Concord Place, 81, is fed up with the lack of maintenance and isolation in his unit, which is owned by Christchurch City Council and managed by the Communitytautahi Community Housing Trust. (Video first published in July 2019)

Last winter, when she was a girl, Rahimi, a refugee with her family who moved from Afghanistan to New Zealand, was prescribed an inhaler for suspected asthma, and Zechariah was constantly sick with a cold.

The use of the stove or running hot water in the kitchen ensured a stream of condensation up to the adjacent living room.

A wash cabinet in the bathroom was rotten and seemed to be the source of a bad odor.

Finally, a broken pipe from the above unit was identified as the problem and the case was replaced.

That was after months of Rahimi’s upbringing with the tenancy manager, she says.

Condensers had rotten carpet in both bedrooms under the windows when the family arrived.

It was replaced months later.

Clean and dry clothing became moldy after just a few days in the cupboard.

“I want to leave this house because of my children. It’s a house, it’s a roof on top of us – but it’s not safe for my children.”

In October 2017, the family submitted an application to OCHT and the Ministry of Social Development to switch to a warmer unit, with support from the general practitioner.

“Please consider making the house less humid due to extraction / heat pump / insulation as required, or consider relocating this family due to the very severe depression of Fawzia that is partly due to the condition of its accommodation,” Piki Te Ora GP Alison Wooding wrote.

They received no response from OCHT and Housing New Zealand rejected them because they were already in a house. It was up to OCHT to address the unit defects, HNZ said.

REAL chief executive Cate Kearney said Rahimi had raised two “maintenance issues of interest”. Concerns about the condition of the carpet in the bedrooms were expressed in October 2018 and the carpet was replaced on 8 February 2019.

“Trust is aware that this issue could have been dealt with more quickly and apologized to the tenants for the unfortunate delay.”

Rahimi told the tenant about a leaking pipe in the ceiling of her unit on January 16, 2019, and the repair took place the following day, Kearney said.

Trust had no registration of an application to transfer to another unit because the family had moved to Haast Courts.

In September, after media coverage, the former council voted to borrow $ 10 million for urgent upgrades for the exempt units – including installing heat pumps and ventilation by the winter and adding insulation where possible by the end of the year.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said at the time that the state of the units represented “a failure” by the authority.

However, the time frame for the heat pump and ventilation work has decreased and Haast Courts is not in the priority group.

Rahimi said she hoped that a heat pump would be installed in her house in the winter, but that it wouldn’t surprise if it didn’t happen.

advertisement