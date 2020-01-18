advertisement

RIVERSIDE, California (AP) – Ferron Flavors Jr. scored 21 points on five three points, five players reached double digits and California Baptist ran away from Bethesda 96-62 on Friday night.

Omar Lo scored 15 points in 10 rebounds, Brandon Boyd scored 14, while Dejon Davis and Tre Armstrong each scored 12 for the Lancers (13-5), who won a third straight.

Bethesda, who participates in the National Christian College Athletic Association, was led by Eric LaShawn Hamilton’s 16 points and 10 rebounds. It was a perfect 4-for-4 game behind the 3-point arc.

California Baptist outperformed Flames 47-31, shooting 49% off the ground (36-for-73) with 14 3-pointers and 25 assists. The Lancers scored 22 points from 19 sales.

The California Baptist hosts Chicago State Wednesday.

