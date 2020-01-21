advertisement

Flatiron School offers scholarships to people who are historically underrepresented in technology, including women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities. Photo: Facebook page of Flatiron School

Photo: Facebook page of Flatiron School

Flatiron School offers scholarships to people who are historically underrepresented in technology, including women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities.

Flatiron School offers scholarships to people who are historically underrepresented in technology, including women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities.

Photo: Facebook page of Flatiron School

Flatiron School offers scholarships to Houstonians under-represented in technology

Flatiron School, the WeWork coding school, received a $ 1.2 million grant to offer scholarships to people who are historically under-represented in technology, including women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities.

The grant provided by the Cognizant U.S. Foundation that supports STEM education and skills training in the US, will finance the NexTech 100 Scholarship program in five cities: Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and Washington, D.C.

“Students with little to no previous technological experience are working as software engineers upon completion of the (Flatiron) program,” said Kristen Titus, executive director of Cognizant U.S.. Foundation, in a press release. “The goal of the Cognizant U.S. Foundation is to make that experience accessible to more students, especially students in disadvantaged or underrepresented communities, and to continue to help build a diverse and powerful technology workforce across the country.”

Flatiron School in Houston offers boot camps for software engineers and data science. This bootcamp model has become a popular way to learn new technical skills in a short, intensive period. Encoding boot codes in 2019 was an industry of $ 309 million and they were expected to graduate around 23,000 developers, according to the course report from the third-party boot camp directory.

Applications are accepted at flatironschool.com/nextech. Preference is given to candidates without a university education of four years and who have not previously worked in the position for which they are being trained.

