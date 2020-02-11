Sharing an apartment is an exercise in patience. No two strangers or even friends sharing a roof will have the same expectations of cleanliness and daily routine.

It is a universal truth that dividing the rent into four additional ways is great, while not dividing the space in the unique refrigerator of the household.

Apart from the bathroom, the fridge is the most used area for all flat members.

It is almost impossible to rent in an apartment building without encountering any of these four people. You can choose to keep peace with them or keep the shelf.

Nothing fills a flat refrigerator faster than poorly covered remains.

THE MEAL PREPARER

The Prepper meal is a legitimate fitness fanatic or budding cook. Every Sunday evening, a camp is set up in the kitchen for a five-hour extravagant broccoli and chicken roast.

This is not a bad thing if the rest of the apartment has hangovers with pizza being warmed up. The problem is navigating the rest of the week if you can’t find your own groceries behind a Sistema fortress.

If you have mixed Tupperware by more than one Rubix cube and placed at least one on your foot, you will curse its name.

Get real: Tell the prepper that some of it needs to be placed in the freezer or in a separate refrigerator that you bring with you. A person is not entitled to more shelf space than all other roommates combined, regardless of how much protein they can consume in one session.

Get also: Stack your shelf with pizza boxes so that there is no more space. Prepared meals.

Don’t forget to throw away old food in the flat refrigerator.

THE FOOD FORGETER

This flatter loves the idea of ​​going to a large grocery store, but would rather live on UberEats bags than actually touch a frying pan.

Until you cook something with the fresh vegetables that you lovingly curated last month, you only have a choice of brown delicacies on the back of the crisper.

Every other roommate has to sniff through various objects until the source of the smell is discovered.

The worst thing is milk, which you can unsuspectingly pour into a cup of tea to throw back the white, coagulated chunks from which it comes.

This person also adds ice cubes to every drink they pour out, but never refills the tray.

Get real: Take the coarsest items out of the fridge and ask the food forget who they belong to. If you deny ownership, hold back and repeat as necessary.

Get also: Throw away any food you may forget before it goes bad. If a few aren’t really bad, that’s not your problem.

THE THIEF

The thief has a hard time removing the last third of a bottle of wine or the expensive cheese you specifically bought.

In their eyes, everything is in a flat refrigerator to “borrow”.

An unskilled thief will always use or move your purchases in front of you. A skilled thief takes other people’s things back to where they found them. So you need to monitor how quickly your food is used up.

This can lead to paranoia; Did I go crazy or were there five cookies yesterday, not two?

Get real: Set up a shared shelf for basics like milk, butter, garlic and sauces. Gather some funds to buy these staples for everyone and agree to take turns replacing them.

Be aware that everything on the common shelf is for borrowing and nothing on each shelf. If the thief is a friend, say you don’t mind sharing things if they ask you first.

Get also: Take your last biscuit or call it out in a group conversation. Even if they let you see, the embarrassment could keep the swiper from wiping again.

What the flat fridge looks like when you live with “The Boozer”.

The alcohol

The drunkard loves a cold box, not a cold one. They stack at least one full shelf and the fridge door with beers (and their friends) for the weekend.

They tie themselves to the food preparation to create the worst game of fridge-jenga by pushing bottles in all directions, regardless of how many will tip over the next time the door is opened.

Get real: Chat with the flat party enemy about their Bevvy offer. Ask if they can keep some of the drinks in the closet and in the fridge if they get drunk.

If you would like to be a host, ask them to sort a bag of salted ice in a refrigerator or a separate beer fridge.

Get also: Clear the way to the rest of the fridge by stacking the extra drinks on the kitchen counter.

KIM KARDASHIAN-WEST

