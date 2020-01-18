Flashback: Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay trolling Steelers WR Antonio Brown

advertisement

When the Detroit Lions hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in 2017, they certainly had their chances to come up with a huge win to go to 4-3 this season. Unfortunately, when everything was said and done, it was the Steelers who had the last laugh when they held a 20-15 win over the Lions for a sold-out Ford Field.

But the Lions had at least one smile along the way.

View as Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown begins to celebrate after he believes he has scored a touchdown, but Lions has a cornerback Darius Slay let him know that a flag was at stake and that the TD did not count. We can only imagine what kind of garbage Slay was talking to during this exchange!

Darius Slay trolls Antonio Brown over the flag is hilarious pic.twitter.com/qPRJWKshAN

– CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 30, 2017

