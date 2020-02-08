HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A facility in Baytown has attracted local attention.

The Baytown Police Department responded to reports of a possible fire at the Raven chemical plant on 9520 East Freeway at around 5:00 a.m.

The company informed ABC13 that the flare was caused by a power failure in the facility.

Many residents said they heard a loud noise and then saw smoke and fire in the facility. According to the CenterPoint Outage Tracker, about 1,000 people were without power in the area during the incident, but power has now been restored.

Officials said there were no injuries and no threats to the public.

