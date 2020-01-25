advertisement

It’s time to turn your attention to the rumor mill as the Thunderbolts appear to be getting their own series. With the release of Disney Plus, this seems to be the case with several Marvel characters. What differentiates the Thunderbolts from the others is that they are a team of super villains. A show about a team of super villains? What can you do with it? Well, unlike most Marvel villains, these guys signed up for redemption.

The Thunderbolts were originally founded by Baron Zemo to pose as heroes and eventually overthrow The Avengers. This plan failed on Zemo when the second-rate villains enjoyed being heroes rather than villains. The team has made some changes to its lineups over the years, but they essentially serve as a team of reformed villains. Admittedly, not all members agreed to reform, but that made their storylines even more interesting.

Your future Disney Plus show is not yet official, but rumors are increasing. The upcoming Falcon and The Winter Soldier show could be the goal for The Thunderbolts’ debut in the MCU. The main reason is that Helmut Zemo has become a full-blown villain for the two heroes and that he has added his iconic purple mask. There is a lot of speculation and not much confirmation, but the hype is real. For the hype, let’s assume the show is taking place, and consider which Marvel characters to appear. This can include some heroes, some antiheroes, and one or two bad guys.

Get ready for comic book fans because it’s time to discuss the top five Marvel characters to appear on the Thunderbolts show.

5. Bullseye

The first character to start the list has already appeared in the MCU. Though he was never referred to as a “bullseye”, the villain was a major opponent in Daredevil’s third season. Indeed, the last time we saw him, his spine was repaired by surgery. Bullseye did this to him in the comics, and the metal he was healed with was adamantium. This is the same metal that Wolverine’s entire skeleton is decorated with, making it almost indestructible. Regardless of whether it’s the same metal that was used for Bullseye’s spine, it is sure to make it stronger and more dangerous. He was already a menacing villain in Daredevil, so it would be a real boon to bring him back for the Thunderbolts show.

As a member of the Thunderbolts, Bullseye was forced to join. This contradicts most other members who have joined the chance to solve themselves. He was one of the most violent and unpredictable members of the team, which brought him into conflict with the more stable members. This would lead to an excellent internal conflict for the Thunderbolts, which would lead to Bullseye probably betraying the team. After all, he’s bullseye. The Thunderbolts are a team made up mostly of antiheroes, so including Bullseye would create a great balance.

4. Moonstone

Moonstone is one of the original Thunderbolts and often served as a team leader. Their powers are very similar to Captain Marvel’s, especially the photon explosions. During her comic book era, she jumped from a villain to an anti-hero, which made her quite complex. For a while, she was even Captain Marvel’s replacement for The Dark Avengers. Moonstone would serve the show well, mainly because it is the most common member. She was represented in almost every line-up the team had and often fought for leadership. Her incredible powers and general unpredictability would make her a very funny character to see on the show.

3. Andreas von Strucker

Does the last name ring any bells? Another from Strucker appeared in the MCU in a supporting role as an antagonist. In the early days of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wolfgang von Strucker was the hydra agent who held Wanda and Pietro Maximoff as prisoners. He was quickly captured by The Avengers and then killed by Ultron. His share in the MCU was short, but he has relatives with similar motives. One of them is Andreas von Strucker, a character who is his son from the comics.

Andreas von Strucker was called Fenris and swordsman, the latter being his pseudonym under The Thunderbolts. He was often shown to be malicious, but he was slowly learning how to do heroic overtime. That’s what The Thunderbolts is about and that’s exactly what he has to be on the show for. He would serve as a shameful villain, who is forced into the thunderbolt, but eventually becomes a better person. This would make him better than his father and help him break the bond with Hydra. It is not confirmed whether Wolfgang had a son in the MCU, but if Andreas exists, the perfect salvation sheet is shown. It would also bring back the tremendous threat from Hydra. These guys never stay down.

2. Songbird

When the Thunderbolts show needs a main protagonist, Songbird is the top contender. Songbird is one of the original Thunderbolts and their background story is surprisingly understandable. As a child, she had it pretty hard, which made her turn to crime to feed herself. After becoming a super villain and suffering severe defeats, she decided to spin a new leaf. She later became an outstanding personality in the team’s storylines and usually served as the team leader. Serving as a Thunderbolt has changed Songbird for the better, as a leader and as a person. If she played that role on the show, it would be a very interesting salvation sheet.

1. Red Hulk

Who other than Thunderbolt Ross? One of the first antagonists of the MCU has to add one more. As Thaddeus Ross, he is the ideal choice to put the team together. Of course, Ross distrusts any kind of overpowering being and would certainly turn against them. But he’s an old man, how can he be a serious threat? Well, he happens to be The Red Hulk too. He’s like the hulk we all know and love, except he’s red and evil. Even though he is Red Hulk, his consciousness is still intact, which makes him even more dangerous. Overall, he’s still a very angry, very strong hulk with a serious lack of morale. Seeing him on the screen would be cool, but more importantly, he’s the best villain the show can have.

William Hurt may be too old to exercise the motion capture suit, but that shouldn’t stop Red Hulk from showing up. He has the characteristics of Jekyll and Hyde, along with the firm belief that the end justifies the means. There are only a few bad guys like him.

Final thoughts

The list of characters from the comics that they can contain is almost endless. As an enthusiastic fan of the MCU, I very much hope that the rumors that the show will come to light are true. Get ready for the Suicide Squad of Marvel, comic book fans!

