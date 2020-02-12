The winners contribute to the development of the date palm sector and global agricultural innovation.



The winners of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Prize, which focuses on agricultural innovations, were announced on Wednesday.

In the four categories of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation 2020 a total of Dh 3.5 million will be distributed to the five winners.

Dr. Ikram Blilou from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia won the Distinguished Innovative Studies and Modern Technology category for her project “Emergent Protective Organogenesis in Date Palms: A morpho-devo-dynamic adaptation strategy during early development Climate-Smart Livelihood’s Initiatives and Market Access Tailoring project, launched by the America University of Beirut (AUB) in Lebanon, has been awarded the prize for groundbreaking development and productive projects.

Al Nakhil, a Dubai-based company, was announced as the winner and received Dh 750,000 for its project “The Effects of Using the TERRAPLUS Tube System (Subsurface – TERRAPLUS Tube) on Irrigation Amounts and Yield for Date Cultivation”.

The winners of the influential figure in the field of date palm and agricultural innovation were Prof. Kazuo Shinozaki from Japan and Dr. Hasnaa Harrak from Morocco. They share a cash prize of Dh750,000.

When selecting the winners, the jury paid attention to innovations, especially for dry desert regions, that can be applied in the UAE and the Middle East in general.

“The winners contribute to the development of the date palm sector and agricultural innovation worldwide. We hope that the award will get more participation in its next meeting to serve this sector and promote it at all levels,” said Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, secretary general of the award, said after announcing the winners.

The Khalifa International Award for Date Palms and Agricultural Innovation was awarded in its 12th session with 141 candidates from 28 countries worldwide.

The five winners will receive their awards during a ceremony at the 7th session of the Global Forum for Innovation in Agriculture, which takes place on March 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (Adnec).

UAE’s Outstanding Farmer Awards

The organizers of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation 2020 announced the names of seven winners from the UAE’s outstanding farmers and innovative farms. The Distinguished Farmers and Innovative Farms Award consists of four categories and is designed to support and motivate UAE farmers to develop agricultural services.

Musallam Obaid Al Khales Al Ameri, CEO of the Al Foah Company, said that the award, organized by the Al Foah Company in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the award, attracted 135 farmers with the best and best date palm plantations in the UAE at its third session. The competitions focused on four categories, including small, medium, above-average and large farms, as well as agricultural innovations.

Ismail Sebugwaawo