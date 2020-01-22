Five ways to reduce your financial stress

advertisement

January is a time when many of us are committed to becoming the best version of ourselves: breaking bad habits or breaking positive ones, maintaining personal relationships and setting new fitness and career goals. January also happens to be a month of financial wellbeing – the perfect time to find out about our finances and better monetary behavior when we get off course.

I devote my time at work to thinking about this concept, which we call “financial wellbeing”, thinking about statistics, and talking to employers and workers about the challenges they face. There are just so many demands on our paychecks; From basic bills to medical expenses to debts inflicted on so many Americans, there is often not much left for long-term planning of your financial goals. Not to mention that we are in the course of the holiday season, when gifts and travel affected our credit card balances.

And all of these financial burdens go hand in hand with financial burdens or fears about fulfilling your obligations and the associated reaction of your body. Worries about money are never just about money – they can creep in physically and emotionally throughout our lives. Stress can have a negative impact on our health, lead to conflicts with our partners and families, and affect our work performance.

The good news is that this issue is being dealt with more consciously than ever – and more is being done to address it. Here are some strategies to alleviate your financial burdens and the causes of this financial wellness month and beyond:

1. Lower your stress

When we are stressed, we often turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms, e.g. B. overeating or barely eating. These behaviors can provide artificial relief in the short term, but can also lead to other problems that add to our stress in the long term.

There are many ways to counter the effects of stress and improve your overall quality of life. Journals can help you process your feelings and better identify certain triggers. Yoga and meditation are great ways to turn your stress into more positive energy. Regular exercise, even if you just go for a walk, is easy on the mind and body.

To this end, your workplace may offer benefits related to your well-being, e.g. B. Refunds for your gym membership if you log a certain number of workouts. This is a win-win situation that can help significantly reduce both your stress and your bills.

2. Get to the bottom of the matter

While the techniques above can help with the symptoms of financial stress, you need to address the underlying causes to get long-term relief. Stress arises simply because you feel like you have no control over a situation. Ultimately, reducing is about gaining control or regaining control.

In the beginning, it is instructive for you to understand what you are working with. Make a list of all of your financial accounts, other assets, sources of income and outstanding debt. Next, create a budget that aligns assets and earnings with expenses and debt payments.

Fear of the unknown can also burden you. Although you cannot predict the future, you can try to be prepared for it. If you set aside cash to build an emergency fund that covers three to six months of vital expenses, it can offer you a degree of convenience.

Another way to have more control over your finances is to make a plan for the future. Saving enough money for a comfortable retirement may be one of your biggest financial challenges. However, early and steady savings throughout your career can make this a manageable task. If you check your pension plan regularly and make adjustments if necessary, you feel you are on the right track.

3. Meet with your loved ones

Money can be a taboo subject in some families and an important source of conflict in others. Ensuring that you and your partner, as well as your children and parents, are on the same page when it comes to spending, saving, and your future vision can make a big contribution to reducing hostilities and arguments.

I realize that this is easier said than done. For so many families I know, the most difficult thing to discuss is finance – even more difficult than politics and religion. But as most of us have learned, a problem can rarely be fixed if you avoid it.

By having an open dialogue with loved ones, you can ensure that everyone feels comfortable with the family’s financial plan. You can work together to set goals and understand the discipline and teamwork required to achieve those goals.

4. Get help

It is important to understand that you are not alone. Financial burdens affect more than half of working Americans (58%), including those at all income levels.

You are also not the only one who takes action against it. Healthcare professionals and counselors can help with the physical and emotional impact of stress, and the latter can also provide clues to managing family and relationship conflicts.

As the financial burden is transferred to the workplace, many employers now offer financial wellness programs as the main benefit for employees. These programs vary from employer to employer. Popular features include digital resources that help you capture your financial impulses and familiarize yourself with personal finance issues, access to financial planning and coaching professionals, and personal training seminars to get more information. deep understanding of money related issues.

5. Let yourself be inspired

As if the beginning of a new year isn’t enough to inspire you, keep in mind that 2020 is also the beginning of a new decade. This is an opportunity to rid the slate of unhealthy habits and directly to the root of your stress. You can start small – by just replacing a coping mechanism with a healing behavior, taking a manageable financial measure, e.g. For example, set up automatic contributions to your emergency fund or email your HR coordinator to determine if there are benefits that you may not be using.

While it’s wonderful to leave a month to focus on your financial and general wellbeing, keep in mind that wellness is a year-round, lifelong commitment. Armed with these strategies, I hope you can start moving from a place with financial stress to a place with financial trust.

Krystal Barker Buissereth, CFA, is Executive Director and Head of Financial Wellness at Morgan Stanley at Work.

