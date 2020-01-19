Five top qualities to look for when choosing an analytics provider

advertisement

So you decided to take the plunge into 2020. Do you know that data analysis offers great opportunities to drive your business into the next decade and are ready to take the next steps?

You’re doing a Google search for “data analysis software and services” to get only 238,000,000 search results from providers who all claim to have the right match for you. How do you choose a fish in the sea?

advertisement

This article explains the properties of an excellent data analysis provider to narrow your search and ensure the profitability of your investment.

1. Strategic partner for life

Look beyond technology.

Although technology is key to achieving your business goals, it will only be as powerful as the support you have in the background. For this reason, choose a partner and not just a provider. What is the difference? A provider by nature is an organization that provides technology. Your job is to sell you an analytics solution, but your job is complete at the point of sale.

A partner goes one step further to work with you after the sale and provide ongoing support. You strive to understand your business needs and concerns and, as a strategic advisor, to propose the best technology to help you achieve your goals.

Your organization is constantly evolving, and the technology that is right for you may not be available in five years. With a strategic partner by your side, you get the support you need to be where you want to be as your business grows.

2. End-to-end provider

One of the traps to watch out for is vendors who only offer one technology as a solution.

This is often a sign that they may not have the necessary expertise or expertise.

In every phase of your data analysis, you need different solutions to meet your requirements. If you choose a provider that only specializes in a specific solution, this relationship can be short-lived.

For this reason, end-to-end providers, even if they are less common, are the gold standard when it comes to analytics providers. As the name suggests, they support you in every phase of the process: from initial support in finding the right solution for your data strategy, through implementation, to ongoing advice and training after installation.

This is often not clarified, so be sure to ask.

3. Partnership with the best technology providers

There are many technologies in the world of analytics, and the constant influx of new devices and gadgets into the market can be confusing.

As a rule of thumb, stick to what you know best and stick with vendors who work with the biggest names in the industry – think of SAP, IBM, Microsoft, and leading data analytics companies.

Choosing this approach instead of choosing bespoke names will minimize the risk, especially if you’re just starting out. Providers who work with the top dogs have not only been reviewed and classified as worthy partners, but can also fall back on some of the most innovative solutions on the market.

You can also add brownie points to a vendor’s credibility rating if they have teamed up with these names for 5-plus, as this shows that they are likely to have a long-term and established relationship.

4. Speaks your language

Not everyone understands the business you are in, but when choosing a provider, it is not negotiable to choose someone to “get” you.

It is important that your data analytics provider understands how different laws, protocols, and concerns unique to your industry affect your strategy.

The danger of choosing a provider who has no experience in your industry is that you have to keep them informed of your needs and may have to work to find the solution, not the other way around.

If their industry experience is not clear at first, review them before committing and ask them if they have successfully implemented with similar organizations. Ask for case studies or success stories in your industry to learn more about other customers’ experiences.

5. Good track record

Reputation is everything and research can save you from nasty surprises.

Look for a vendor who is in the business in the long run to ensure that they have the experience needed for world class support.

They also want to understand the people who make up their business. Ideally, you will have a team of experts who specialize in a number of data analysis issues. This can include areas such as business analytics, data warehousing, planning analysis, predictive analytics and financial reporting, as well as expertise using certain technologies.

In addition, satisfied customers are always a good sign. To make sure you are in good hands, look for evidence and evidence that well-known names are part of their customer repertoire.

Finding the ideal data analysis provider can be difficult. Your provider should work with you to understand your unique needs and identify the right technology to bridge the gap between your location and your desired location.

Laura Timms, Product Strategy Manager, MHR Analytics

advertisement