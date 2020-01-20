Five times the academy districts did it absolutely right

advertisement

The Oscars can no longer exist without controversy these days. With nominations announced, it’s almost inevitable that people will complain that it’s either too masculine, too pale, or too conservative when it comes to rewarding real innovation. This year was no exception, controversies like Greta Gerwig’s nudge in the Best Director category, The good bye There were no nominations and there was only one person with one color who was nominated for all four categories.

Indignation may be a lot of hot air, especially with regard to the real problems in the world, but there is a lot at stake for film lovers: The type of films that are rewarded is often the type of films that will be commissioned in the future given also directly affect the ability of underrepresented groups to play in future hit films. Rewarding bold swings can change the face of filmmaking in the future. Oscar wins for the right films are an important part of the progress in filmmaking.

During the academy’s more than 90 years, beating the Oscars has been easy – some experts have even made careers – but there have actually been several cases where they have managed to do everything right. Below are five examples from seven decades in which the critical consensus coincides with the Hollywood consensus. They show that even a broken watch can be right twice a day! Do you think we missed anything special? Sound out in the comments below!

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Oscar total: eleven

With Joker’s With eleven nominations, it can feel like history is repeating itself. Here is a huge, billion-dollar film that is well rewarded by the Academy. The last time it happened to such a degree The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – the last installment of the massively beloved adaptation by J.R.R. Tolkien Lord of the Rings – won every single category for which it was nominated, including Best Film.

The main difference here is that unlike the relatively poor Joker, the return of the King is a really stirring story about defeating evil, which is told both human and epic through extensive combat scenes and CGI technology. It has broken new boundaries for fantasy stories, spearheaded career excellence, inspired new areas of pop culture entertainment, and earned every award it won in the process. Perhaps no film will have the same unanimous critical and commercial success again.

The best years of our life

Oscar total: seven

Released the year after the end of World War II, The best years of our life is an unusually mature Hollywood film. William Wyler’s adaptation of the novella shows the lives of three soldiers who return to normal life after the war Glory to me 1947 received a total of seven Academy Awards at the Academy Awards, including “Best Film”.

One could make a claim to the endurance It’s a wonderful life which probably more people can see nowadays The best years of our life is the far better film because of the remarkable sensitivity with which it depicts the effects of PTSD. Coming to terms with the American people, this was the film with the highest earnings since then Blown by the wind, and holds today as a fantastic representation of what it means to return to normal life after the world goes to war.

Casablanca

Oscar total: three

No one who worked on Casablanca knew that the film would become a classic. You just wanted to work. Nevertheless, almost every frame is an icon, which is strengthened by a never-before-seen Humphrey Bogart performance, a cynical yet passionate script and the central message of always fighting for what you believe in, a touching elegy about the need for to admit the right thing] was awarded the best film, best director and best screenplay at the 1943 Academy Awards.

Compared to the other nominations for the best picture, only a few of which have survived over the years, the Oscars – which distinguish a film that did not do so well when it was first released at the box office – actually succeeded here against to violate the general consensus. to be future-oriented in this process.

Lawrence of Arabia

Oscar total: seven

Widely regarded as one of the largest British films ever made. Lawrence of Arabia is a unique epic historical story in which T.E. Lawrence’s difficulties in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, during the First World War. A three-and-a-half hour exploration of the nature of violence, the difficulty of making a real change, and an individual’s obsession with the opportunities that the endless desert offers is a masterpiece.

The 1963 Academy Awards were immediately understood Lawrence of Arabia rare force that David Lean’s film honored with seven Oscars, including “Best Film” and “Best Director”. Compared to other nations, the UK does quite well in the Oscars – especially in the acting categories. Lawrence of Arabia is certainly the country’s most deserved and greatest success.

The Godfather

Oscar total: three

Made at the height of the American New Wave, The Godfather, It was directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who demonstrated what could happen if passionate drivers get to know the full power of the Hollywood system and tell stories. An epic story of revenge and loyalty, The Godfather shows powerfully the full extent of the Italian-American mafia experience.

The academy voters were delighted to reward the drama awarded Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, Brando for best actor, Coppola and Mario Puzo for best adapted script and the film itself for best film. While both cabaret and Liberation, Both were nominated in the same year and are good films The Godfather head and shoulders was the most deserved entry this year. It is also worth noting that we could also bet The Godfather Part Two here, which was recognized as the best film just two years later.

