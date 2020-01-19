Five Things You Didn't Know About Days of Our Life George DelHoyo

advertisement

It has recently been announced that the very dangerous Orpheus will return to Days of Our Lives in the near future, which means that things are very likely to take a big turn soon. If you don’t know who we are talking about, you may not have been a fan – or even born – in the mid to late 1980s when he was a protagonist in Salem in 1986 and 1987. But do you remember that he suddenly appeared in the role of Milo / Orpheus in 2016? We don’t know what you remember, but we do know that talented Mr. George DelHoyo is on his way back to Salem, and we thought this could be the perfect opportunity to get to know him a little better.

He is not from the United States

You may not understand that, but he is not an American-born actor. He was actually born in Canelones, Uruguay in November 1953. His family lived there, he lived there, but he emigrated to the United States as a child. His family brought him here and they raised him in Salt Lake City, a large community for Mormonism. Although we have no idea whether he is a Mormon or not, we know that he grew up there with the idea that he could eventually make it to New York City to perform there. That’s exactly what he did when the 1970s were running around. He has participated in plays and musicals across the country, including famous theaters in San Francisco, San Diego, LA, Boston and Seattle. It is already there and it shows.

It has a different name

If his name scares you away, it could be that he has a slightly different name for much of his career. For many years he was known as George Deloy rather than DelHoyo. We’re not quite sure why he changed his name or chose another one, but you can look up his work by that name if you recognize him but can’t sort him by name.

He is a leader in the voice-over industry

Although his face may not be as recognizable as George Clooney’s, you can recognize his voice almost anywhere. He is one of the best-known voice actors in the country and has done more than you can imagine in this industry. Most of his work includes trailers that are released when a film comes out, and you know him when you hear him voice his followers like the following.

– Batman

– Prince’s diaries

– The Rugrats movie

– Happy feet

– Ice Age

– Nims Island

– Shrek the third

And so many more. But that’s why you are so familiar with his voice. He is good at it and has received a lot of attention for his range of voices.

He is a talented recurring role actor

This man not only has a long list of things he has worked with in his voice, but also a long list of impressive recurring roles. He has worked on “Home Improvement”, “90210”, “Cheers”, “JAG” and many others. He has a long list of people he has worked with and it seems that almost everyone who is someone in Hollywood has worked with him at some point.

His wife is a famous beauty queen

In 1983 he married the woman of his dreams. Her name is Deborah May, famous actress and beauty queen. There is a possibility that they will be on the set of “St. Elsewhere ”since she was one of the actresses on the series and he played a recurring role, but we cannot say that with certainty. They got married, they were happy and they are still together. She is a beauty queen who was crowned Miss Indiana in 1970. In 1971 she was also part of the Miss America pageant. She didn’t win and didn’t take home a place in the top 10 this year, but was part of the non-finalist talent team and she won “Miss Congeniality” during the pageant.

