Marvel and DC have made some popular and successful films with their characters. Both have managed to create a universe based on their comic worlds, because heroes like Superman and Spider-Man are legendary. The world of comics has made other heroes like Batman and Iron Man famous superheroes, but there are other heroes that are fading compared to their popularity. This is probably because these superheroes are not Marvel or DC and they are not too super. Some of these heroes had their own films, like Hellboy, Spawn, Judge Dredd and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. These characters may not belong to Marvel or DC, but they made a name for themselves even before they had their own films. Other heroes like them may not need films, but that will increase their popularity.

Movies tend to do wonders for cartoon characters. So why not the less well known? Here are five superheroes outside of Marvel and DC who need their own films. That’s right, no hellboy or spawn. Hopefully they will get their sequels soon.

5. X-O Manowar

The first superhero to start this list is like Iron Man mixed with The Punisher. He is also one of the coolest characters from Valiant Comics, considering that he is an old warrior wearing alien armor. Seriously, it’s just so great, it’s hard to believe that no one has ever tried to make a film about this guy. His real name is Aric of Dacia, a Visigothic prince and a rebel who fought against the Roman Empire. While fighting the Romans, he and his people are kidnapped by an enemy alien race called The Vine. Aric eventually rioted his alien kidnappers and stole a powerful relic called Shanhara or the X-O Manowar armor. Although he managed to free himself, his compatriots were killed, and when he fled back to Earth, he realized that he was in another century.

This is the kind of unique hero whose viewing on the big screen would be extremely fun. He’s an alien murderer, an ancient 5th century warrior in Europe, and he just looks cool. His film would be like Wonder Woman, but with a guy who is learning to adapt to the 21st century. He’s a fish out of the water and it would be fun to see him turn into a shark.

4.Witchblade

The success of Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel has shown that superhero films can be seen under female direction. The heroine of Image Comics, known as Witchblade, would serve for a great movie star. That’s not just because she looks like a hot cosplayer / model, but also because of her background. She is an NYPD murder detective named Sara Pezzini who discovered a supernatural glove. After she put it on, it gave her magical powers to fight evil. She is a real hero who fights crime and looks super hot at the same time. Sure, it would be great to see her in costume on the screen, but she’s just a cool character that’s too hard to miss for a movie.

3. ShadowHawk

Here’s another hero from Image Comics, except that this guy is very similar to Batman. Like Batman, he hasn’t killed criminals, but he has tightened his methods of fighting crime a bit. When he defeated criminals, he broke his back and left them to the police. Not a killer, but twice as brutal as Batman. A movie with this antihero would be dark, but we would see his armor. It has a familiar look and looks like a mixture of Wolverine and Iron Man, but it does the job. Compared to the other heroes on this list, his film would be the most brutal, but that would mean justice for him. If it has to be rated R, please try it, because this is an antihero that should not be kept on a leash.

2. Wild dragon

This hero is a green version of Hellboy. He is a muscular, reptile-like guy with a fin on his head and the personality of a person. When it was first introduced, the whole amnesia thing is part of his debut, but it works in his favor. Although he looks like an alien, he decides to become a cop and join the Chicago Police Department. As a police officer, he was pretty effective fighting the super geeks who terrorized Chicago. One of his coolest pictures in comics is when he wears a tank top and sunglasses with a gun in his hand and a badge on his belt. He’s the kind of hero we’d like to unpack a couple of six packs with and talk about his day at work. Pretty much like Hellboy again.

This hero once had his own cartoon series, but now it’s time to give him his own live action movie. Forget about the CGI and just take your time to use the handy makeup. Which actor should play him only has to be someone who is tall and very cheeky. The first person that comes to mind is Dwayne Johnson, but he can already be seen in three films a year. Who wants to play Dragon should only remember that he is a funny character.

1. Young blood

Now I realize that this is a team and not just a hero, but that these guys work best as a team. It contains a number of colorful characters, including Shaft, Badrock, Vogue, Cougar, Die Hard and a few others. You don’t need a series of solo films to set them up, but you do need a fun atmosphere. When this film is made, it should focus on not building a larger universe and keeping everything on the team. The heroes are all different in appearance and strength, but they bring people in all the time. Members like Shaft and Bedrock should be Captain America and The Hulk of the team who need to be involved. The list of heroes for this team is actually quite long, but it would be cool to see everything on screen.

You don’t have to be a Marvel or DC hero to get your own movie. Characters like Hellboy have proven that, but it’s unfortunate that we don’t get enough films for these types of superheroes. Let’s hope Hollywood takes some notes.

