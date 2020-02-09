Ireland women

31

–

12

Wales

The Irish women had completed five attempts, including a last-minute penalty, to fully defeat senior Wales in a storm-struck Ciara clash at Energia Park.

Dorothy Wall of Ireland takes a break during the women’s six-nation game against Wales at Energia Park in Dublin. Picture: Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

Ireland had a bad first quarter of an hour, leading 17: 5 in the meantime. Beibhinn Parsons and Cliodhna Moloney scored both goals in the second week and Lauren Delany went wild in the 33rd minute.

Wales prevailed against Gwenllian Pyrs to meet Lauren Smyth and his captain Siwan Lillicrap tried in the second half. But Ireland was always at least twelve points ahead, Linda Djougang prevailed for a bonus point attempt in the 42nd minute and the scrum for the end result.

The result was that Adam Griggs’s team faced two losses to Wales, which is ranked eighth in the world, and won two out of two in 2020 in the Six Nations. They are temporarily at the top of the table as the game between England and Scotland has been postponed until tomorrow afternoon.

A bonus point win was a difficult question early on. Ireland’s slow start was summarized by Michelle Claffeys fumble at the kick-off and the discipline of her teammates. Visitors were unable to use the early platform of these penalties because Anna Caplice, Lauren Delany and Sene Naoupu both troubled and enforced errors.

A goal near the right corner was the best goal for the Welsh and Parsons tried to stab her out of the blue in the 17th minute. The whirling wind stopped a Welsh kick outside of their own 22, the youthful winger lunged for the breaking ball and skillfully shot past three defenders to run to the left of the posts.

The difficult conditions left Claire Keohanes trying to convert, but Parsons’ efforts showed the girls in green. Kathryn Dane attacked Robyn Wilkins to trigger another promising attack, although the Welsh maneuver deviated well from the initial load of prop Djougang.

The Irish bottleneck pushed a Welsh line to set the wheels in motion for the second try. Djougang soon appeared with another carry and a well-timed offload, and when Naoupu was released in midfield, she skilfully dropped the perverted hooker Moloney off the edge of 22.

Keohane confidently turned into a 12-0 lead and Ireland scored again seven minutes before the break. Fine hands from Edel McMahon, Keohane, and Eimear Considine allowed Delany to demonstrate their speed with a sharp incision from the right wing, and there was no one to get them from 40 meters away.

Despite Prop Pyrs’ loss to Ciara Griffin in the cabin, Wales took five points back during the break. Keira Bevan raced with a swift blow, and after five meters Smyth went to the left corner with her back unaffected.

Ireland returned within two minutes of the restart, a strong set of phases largely due to Judy Bobbett’s dependable workmanship that was new to Six Nations. Claffey also played a prominent role in midfield before Lindsay dumped Peat for Djougang to brilliantly shake off two defenders, keep on his feet and crash with Smyth.

After Keohane’s short change, Ireland was now ready for action around the clock, but the Welsh once again showed their resilience. A good lineout move almost paid off before Bevan’s flat pass took Captain Lillicrap to a much-needed attempt, which was converted by Robyn Wilkins.

The worst impact from Storm Ciara was felt shortly before the hour. Heavy rain pattered on the faces of the players and caused the spectators to take cover. Ireland stuck the ball in the jumper and showed an admirable ball control.

Number 8 Caplice impressed with sales and a Bullock run to Welsh 22. Considine also had a clever counterattack run before departure, and newly introduced Dorothy Wall was determined to leave her physical mark on the game.

Wales’ last hope of getting a converted score was thwarted by a sales fine from Moloney, who later became the game’s player. Ireland ensured that the competition ended deep in the Welsh territory, with the magnificent 35-meter run by Wall, which was unfortunately spoiled by a subsequent push from McMahon.

The hosts went in search of a difficult fifth attempt, supported by the energy and direction of substitute center-backs Nicole Cronin and Larissa Muldoon, who last played test rugby at the 2017 World Cup. The pack responded, turned the scrum fight in their favor and went to get the reward from referee Aimee Barrett-Theron.

IRELAND WOMEN: E Considine, L. Delany, S. Naoupu, M. Claffey, B. Parsons, C. Keohane, K. Dane, L. Peat, C. Moloney, L. Djougang, A. McDermott, J. Bobbett, C. Griffin , E. McMahon, A. Caplice.

Replacement: C Cooney, D Wall, A Doyle, N Cronin, L Muldoon, L Feely, A O’Hora.

WALES WOMEN: L Smyth, J. Joyce, H. Jones, K. Lake, L. Neumann, R. Wilkins, K. Bevan, G. Pyrs, K. Jones, C. Hale, N. John, G. Crabb, A. Butchers , M. Johnes, S. Lillicrap.

Replacement: C Hope, B. Lewis, A. Callender, G. Evans, P. Randall, F. Lewis, M. Kelly, R. Lewis.

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa).