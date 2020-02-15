Like all great filmmakers, Wes Anderson is an insatiable cinephile who brings together many different influences to form his own unique style. During his long and varied career, he borrowed many filmmakers – his love of Rolling Stones tracks in slow motion from Martin Scorsese, his sense of colorful spectacle from Jacques Demy and his strange sense of adventure from Orson Welles.

The side-by-side analysis of certain shots also shows that he cancels scenes from other films – the candle-filled credits of The Royal Tenenbaums arouses The red shoes while the scene of Willem Dafoe on a motorcycle in The Grand Budapest Hotel is a reference to Lawrence of Arabia.

In return, Anderson’s fussy images have influenced the mainstream, especially in television advertising Jojo Rabbit and the Paddington films. What is less explored are the rather obscure works that produce his own films, which are in Anderson’s sense because of their naive style and controlled aesthetics. From classic Soviet comedies to Swedish summer novels to stop-motion classics, we have an important list that you can read today. Read on to see what we chose.

12 chairs (1971)

In recent years, Anderson has particularly proven himself for his bizarre action sequences and the way they express the views of his single-track schemers. Fans of this style can’t go wrong 12 chairs, This is a true example of the manic-comic style of the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s. It’s a crazy adventure across Russia that tells the story of two men chasing a huge fortune hidden in one of twelve chairs. It is as entertaining as it is aesthetically pleasing.

While Mel Brooks only adapted the same novel a year earlier, we believe that the Leonid Gaidai version more closely matches Anderson’s spirit. Gaidai was the master of the lengthy chase, which basically feels like live-action Scooby-Doo sequences. The backdrop, including the kitschy 19th-century Russian architecture done in pastel colors, the fussy interior, and the belligerent costume design make this feel like a real Proto-Andersonian story.

Welcome or no entry

Elim Klimovs Welcome or no entry, At the height of the Nikiti Kruschev era, a violent criticism of communism emerged, which is hidden under the guise of a mere children’s film. It takes place in a young pioneer camp, several scenes of children playing at the lake are followed by a clear forerunner with lateral camera movements Moonrise Kingdom. If Kostya swims out too far, he will be reprimanded and sent home to his grandmother.

But deep down, Kostya is a good boy and is too afraid that his grandmother will die of a heart attack if he reveals that he was sent home. So he sneaks back into the camp and hides from the authorities, relying on the friendliness of the other children. The result is a deeply inspired, hilarious parody of communist attitudes that director Elim Klimov put on the map.

Summer with Monika

Welcome or no entry is not the only film that Moonrise Kingdom seems to be influenced by. Before Ingmar Bergman rocked the world with his duo of existential dramas Wild strawberries and The seventh seal 1957 was one of his first successes the naturalistic history of Summer with Monika.

He tells the story of Harry (Lars Ekborg), a young man who is in a boring job, and takes the opportunity to steal his father’s boat and spend the summer with beautiful Monika (Harriet Andersson) in the Stockholm archipelago , While these teenagers are much older than those in Moonrise Kingdom – Andersson even takes off her equipment (revolutionary 1953) – both films share a similar sense of adventure and an idealized concept of building a world outside of bossy adults. For one thing, Bergman would never do anything so pure again.

Trains watched closely

The entire aesthetic of The Grand Budapest Hotel can simply be called Central European chic. And whether the pastel-colored houses, spas, small towns in the middle of mountains and a strange mixture of empire and Soviet aesthetics, the Czech Republic really has it all.

Like its bizarre architecture, the Czech Republic has its own mischievous sense of humor. The Czechoslovak New Wave film by Jiří Menzel Trains watched closely is a masterpiece of this “naive” humor and tells the story of a young man who becomes a security guard at the station. From the first scenes – with his simple voice, insertions of old paintings and jokes about Czech history – we feel like in a real Wes Anderson-like world. The rest of the film deals with the young man’s love for a train attendant, which leads to a variety of bizarre situations. Nonetheless, darker themes are ongoing: by contrasting this naive humor against the backdrop of the Nazi occupation, Trains watched closely is an obvious influence for The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The story of the fox

In front The fantastic Mr. Fox there was The story of the fox. The first animated film by master animator Ladislas Starevich, this stop-motion story published in 1937, was the second film based on dolls that was ever made. Based on the stories of the legendary Renard the Fox, it tells of a legendary mischievous fox that nobody seems to tame, and forces the king lion to take him to court.

This film is an obvious inspiration in style and content The fantastic Mr. Fox, that also has a mischievous but naturally sympathetic canine in the middle. Wes Anderson would also return to the world of stop motion Island of dogs, This also reveals a certain inspiration from the amazing animal work by Ladislas Starevich.

For other animated creatures that could be classified as living in the Wes Anderson sphere, we recommend both Czech Krtek, a sweet mole with many friends and the Russian Cheburashka, a big eared stop motion creature that is an icon of Soviet animation.