Five movie characters who need their own funko pop figure

If you’re a Funko fan and you know it, open your wallet. The popularity of Funko Pop figures has grown excessively, which means that more cult figures from pop culture will soon get their own figure. I’ve already tackled some video game characters that should get their own funko-pop character, and now it’s time to explore the realm of movies.

Movie characters dominate the pop figure toy line, but frankly, we need more. There are so many popular movie characters without their own pop figure and it’s almost tragic. As collectors we need more and as film fans we need our favorite movie characters in the form of pop characters. Okay, that’s enough. Watch out, movie fans, because I’m going to reveal the five movie characters who need their own pop figure.

5. Calvin J. Candie (Django Unchained)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance as a charismatic racist, Calvin J. Candie, was just fantastic. He was a somewhat exaggerated, exaggerated and extravagant ranch owner with some hair on his face. If he didn’t have a hammer, he was usually seen with a cigarette holder, which resulted in a very pompous grin. Imagine all of this in the form of a pop figure. His figure could appear in more than one form, including a random one and one with hammer and blood in his hand. In a nutshell, he’s just a striking type of character that would look perfect for a pop character. He’ll be our little smart boy.

4. Tyler Durden

Speaking of extravagant, do you remember Tyler Durden from the Fight Club? This character had the most unusual sense of fashion and a great taste for smoking. From his red sunglasses and leather jacket to his insanely large fur coat, Tyler just couldn’t help trying new looks. This type of character simply cannot have one or even two of his own pop characters. Tyler kept changing his look and giving the Funko designers something to play with seriously. If you run out of fashionable ideas, all you have to do is watch his fight scenes.

When Tyler took part in the fights of his own fight club, he entered the room shirtless and incredibly cut. When he won his battles, he stood victorious and blood dripped down his face. No matter what shape he takes in a pop figure, he only needs this small amount of blood. How else can you make Brad Pitt look more like a macho man?

3. Daniel Plainview (there will be blood)

Daniel Day-Lewis has made it a habit to physically transform into roles. For his role as Daniel Plainview, he only needed this super thick mustache. Take that off and he’ll probably look like the normal Daniel Day-Lewis. If that’s not enough, just look at his performance and look at his crazy eye. Man, oh man, it’s really something. A mustache alone can make a man look cooler and is no exception to pop figures.

Daniel Plainview is a figure with many shapes. Even though he always has his great mustache, he changes his appearance over the course of the film. Sometimes it is covered with oil and has a pipe in its mouth, or it can be perfectly clean with a pipe in its mouth. This look has something that only screams triumphantly. Plainview was an unscrupulous businessman, but he was steadfastly determined. A pop figure of his, proud, covered in oil and with a pipe in his mouth, would be a pretty sight.

Fans of the film can look back on the final scene, which was a bowling ball and a corpse. This was also when Plainview was older, and he looked much more neglected. However, he still kept that iconic mustache. The best thing Funko did was give facial hair to her pop characters. Since Daniel Plainview has the best mustache, soon give us Funko Pop from him.

2. Terence Fletcher (whiplash)

Terence Fletcher from Whiplash really doesn’t have much to offer. He is a bald, middle-aged man who usually wears a plain black t-shirt and black pants. The most striking thing about his appearance was his frequent anger face. For most of the film, he was seen either screaming or speaking passively aggressively with a less angry face.

Some pop characters have an angry face that can be recognized by their twitching eyebrows. If a pop figure has this type of eyebrow, then they are probably a character with anger problems. Fletcher fits this calculation to perfection, which would show a lot in his (hopefully) future Funko-Pop figure. He can have drumsticks in his hand or a book with music notes, but he only needs that little angry face. Since he’s middle-aged, the folds are the finishing touch that gives him the “angry old man”. If there is no J. Jonah Jameson pop character, we take Terence Fletcher.

1. Bill “The Butcher” Cutting (gangs of New York)

Daniel Planview is not the only Daniel Day Lewis character who needs his own pop figure. Bill “The Butcher” Cutting is one of his most famous roles and has an even more macho mustache than Daniel Planiew. This character dominated the screen as the villain in Gangs of New York and took on many appearances. From his ladder uniform to his typical butcher’s clothing, Bill “The Butcher” never looked like this, although he always had this mustache.

Since he was a real butcher, he always carried knives, which served him well both in combat and in the shop. A pop figure with his mustache and knives is just a recipe for an epic looking figure. Add the angry eyebrows and maybe the top hat, and we have a unique figure on it. Crap, if you want to throw some blood in your face, we’ll take that too, but as long as he has that mustache and two butcher knives, he has our money.

Well, film fans, these are the five best film characters who need their own funko-pop character. Funko is constantly working on the next wave of pop characters, so the name of the game is patience for now. What other movie characters do you think deserve a funko pop character?

