Five people in a family were killed when the auto rickshaw they were traveling in collided head-on with a granite-laden truck in the Kurikyala village of Gangadhara on Saturday evening.

Police said Meka Babu, Meka Narsaiah, Meka Shekhar, and Meka Banaiah belonged to the same family as the Puduru village Kodimial Mandal. Another relative and motorist Gaddam Anjaiah died in the collision.

The five returned from the city of Karimnagar on Saturday evening, where they had gone to medical examinations when the accident happened.

Caught in a garbled car

The truck crew escaped from the spot. Following the information, the police hurried to the scene, took the bodies from the destroyed auto rickshaw and transferred them to the government headquarters hospital in Karimnagar City. The police had to fight hard for more than half an hour to find the body of the driver trapped in the mutilated car.

Choppadandi’s legislature, Sunke Ravishankar, visited the hospital in Karimnagar and comforted the bereaved. After five members of the same family died, a trail of darkness descended on the village of Puduru.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.