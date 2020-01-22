advertisement

Joaquin Phoenix, who lives up to his portrayal of Joker, a troubled clown with serious psychological problems, will be the Oscar-winning actor for best Oscar at next month’s Academy Awards. His appearance as a beloved comic character, just eleven years after Heath Ledger was recognized as the best supporting actor for the same role, brought in the film at the box office with over $ 1 billion, triggered premature moral panic and hit the zeitgeist on mental health issues.

Considering that the unpredictable and headstrong star, now in his mid-40s, has been acting since then Space Camp In 1986, many see his inevitable victory here as a kind of legacy award. Nobody in Hollywood has moved between art and mainstream as fascinatingly as Phoenix, whose moody performances – which are deeply complex and broken men – are able to shift the entire focus of a film. Now with Joker, Phoenix is ​​its most iconic role, at least in terms of cultural conversation. He is one of the best examples of his physical ability to inhabit a character and his intellectual ability to convey his inner intellectual work.

advertisement

The problem with Todd Phillips joker is the way that the power of Phoenix can’t use it to find something really revealing that Martin Scorsese’s weakly modeled The king of comedy instead of opening up a bolder path into the unknown. It shows that great performances aren’t necessarily the most striking or provocative. They can be subtle, puzzling, full of strange surprises, and work better if the film really finds a way to put them in a meaningful context. In an extremely wide filmography, Phoenix showed what he can do with the right director. In this sense, we have named five ideas that we believe are better than jokers. Read below.

The master

The master Joaquin Phoenix plays Freddie Quell, a WWII wreck that is unsuccessfully looking for meaning in his life. This loneliness is exacerbated by Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic 65mm photograph, which Quell sees as a man overwhelmed by the world around him. He finds meaning in The Cause, which is directed by Philip Seymour Hoffmann and plays a version of Scientology L. Ron Hubbard. He soon became a major player in the cult; It demonstrates how these movements can fall victim to the vulnerable.

The master is a difficult film: critics still don’t agree on what the film is about. Despite this ambiguity, it shows in a pulsating and gripping manner how Phoenix can arouse public interest regardless of a central message. It is a quality to which he would contribute Joker, However, the results are more mixed because Philips has less grip on the material.

you

A true representation of the way we live now you could easily be relegated to high-concept comedy. After all, the premise is deceptively simple: A man falls in love with his AI device, surely material for funny hi-jinks and misunderstandings? Instead, Phoenix brings a lot of sensitivity to his portrayal of Theodore Twombly, a deeply depressed man who writes personal letters to make a living with a second chance in life when he buys a virtual assistant named Samantha.

True vulnerability is harder to portray than it looks, but Phoenix really does get us into the mental headspace of our central character, making his infatuation with a robot feel believable and remarkably delicate. While other actors may have gone too far in the direction of sloppiness or comedy, Phoenix strikes a balance that maintains audience interest throughout.

gladiator

joker is a modern anti-hero for our time; This reflects both the growing interest in men’s mental health and the incentive movement. But Phoenix can also play bad guys better than almost anyone else. His portrayal of Commodus is a true master class in treason and hideousness.

The swords and sandals genre used to be more or less dead gladiator came over and won the best picture. Although the film admittedly belongs to Russell Crowe, the hero meets his counterpart and some in Commodus – Phoenix, reminiscent of the Roman emperors of the lore, while giving the material its own characteristic twist. Without a villain like Maximus Decimus Meridius, gladiator It could hardly have been more memorable to watch Phoenix’s portrayal of pure evil as entertaining as it is uncertain.

Irrational man

When it comes to male writing, Woody Allen often writes them as if they were himself. Some try too hard to be Woody Allen (see Timothée Chalamet in Rainy day in New York) Consequently pull his late films into a complete parody. However, Joaquin Phoenix avoids this common danger by giving Professor Abe Lucas, the philosophy scientist, his very own spirit.

At first glance, it is another typical Phoenix performance that plays a man who is going through an existential crisis and finds no meaning in life. The moral decision he is faced with gives him another twist – suddenly he realizes that he can get away with murder and that he lives his life on purpose! Phoenix jumps between total depression and high spirits with absolute ease and shows the range that the actor can have in the same film to portray the contradictory elements of the joker himself.

You were never really here

Possibly a career best from Joaquin Phoenix here, You were never really here sees him play a metaphorical angel of death; an angry man with a hammer tasked with saving negotiated girls. Suffering from both PTSD and a preference for serious violence, it shows subtle and moving psychological problems that are involved in a beautiful and deeply moving revenge thriller.

In many ways, it is the Pre-Joker-performance; Treat many of the same problems as masculinity, violence, and depression. The rawness of Phoenix’s appearance can be seen much better here than in Jokers’ two hours. It’s even safe to say that when the dust settles and people look back at Phoenix’s career, You were never really here will be remembered as the more fascinating and effective role.

advertisement