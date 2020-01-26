advertisement

Reportedly, the Go Orange jet boat had 24 people on board when the incident occurred. (File photo)

Five people have minor injuries after a Go Orange jet boat crashed near Queenstown.

A police spokesman said shortly after 11 am on Sunday for reports of a jet crash on the Kawarau River.

The boat seemed to have stranded opposite Chard Farm at the AJ Hackett bungy jump bridge, she said.

Go Thomas, acting general manager Russell Thomas, said the jet boat was carrying 23 passengers when it crashed at 10.45 on Sunday.

Five people were treated on site for minor injuries, with one person being taken to the hospital for further examination, he said.

“Our direct concern is for our passengers and the staff involved. They have now all been transported from the area and those involved are being supported.

The jet boat crashed on the Kawarau River. (File photo)

“The safety of our visitors and employees is a priority in everything we undertake. A full assessment of the incident will take place and the company will work closely with the authorities.”

Go Orange had canceled jetboat operations for the rest of the day, he said.

Fire and emergency services Shift manager Daniel Reilly said that crews from Arrowtown and Frankton responded to the incident on the Queenstown side of the bridge.

A St. John spokeswoman said two ambulance teams responded.

She was unable to provide patient updates, but said there was no evidence of serious injury.

St John’s staff would review everyone on the boat and provide medical treatment where needed, she said.

Last February, nine people were injured when a Skippers Canyon Jet jet boat crashed against a wall in Skippers Canyon.

