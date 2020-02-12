Sofia Matias

February 12, 2020

The Glasgow Film Theater shows transgressive, traumatic and absolutely fearsome films from all over the world

There is nothing better than retreating to a warm cinema and watching creepy movies to distract yourself from the horrors whirling around outside. If that sounds exactly the way you want it, you have this year’s edition of the Arrow Video FrightFest at the Glasgow Film Festival (Thursday, March 5 – Saturday, March 7). With 13 new films from around the world, including several premieres, the horror fantasy event program is full of jewels, but here are the five that we’re most looking forward to.

Synchronous

You don’t have to look much further than the opening night to find a movie with big stars and even bigger ghosts. FrightFest has an exclusive, brand new version of Synchronic from co-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead in stock for its UK premiere. Science fiction horror stars Jamie Dornan (The Fall, A Private War) and Anthony Mackie (The Injured Locker, Captain America: The Winter Soldier) portray two New Orleans medic whose lives are turned upside down after a designer kills them has been ruined by drug users in the city with bizarre beyond effects. The film is described as an ethereal, existential mind bender. So if you’re a fan of directing The Endless, Spring and Resolution, be prepared for a more inventive game of time and space and encouraging creativity in Synchronic.

Glasgow Film Theater, Thu 5th March, 8.30pm.

Zombie for sale

Do you want to jump into South Korean cinema after Parasite has made big profits this season of awards? Then Zombie For Sale by director Lee Min-jae is the perfect choice for parasitic hosts of a different kind: zombies. Min-jaes debut film shows a society in which illegal experiments by a pharmaceutical company accidentally create a sexy zombie that ends up being a prisoner of the quirky park family. When the family patriarch realizes that the zombie bites have rejuvenating properties, he sets out to make a profit and save his business. Sure, a breath of fresh air and a welcome farewell to the “zombie eats the mind”.

Glasgow Film Theater, Sat 7th March, 1:15 p.m.

VFW

For viewers who prefer violent acts, the Arrow Video FrightFest program has the UK premiere of VFW by FrightFest Glasgow’s favorite Joe Begos. In it, a group of war veterans tries to defend their local VFW post and an unfortunate youth from a crazy drug dealer and an army of punk mutants. Sounds bloody, doesn’t it? With names like Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don’t Breathe) and William Sadler (The Shawshank Redemption, Die Hard 2) in the cast, VFW promises to be a great, action-packed free-for-all. Director Joe Begos is also present.

Glasgow Film Theater, Sat 7th March, 9pm.

The body collection

Ryan Spindell is no stranger to the horror genre, and his latest offering, The Mortuary Collection, shows just that with an irresistible riff of humor, terror, and much-needed violence. Clancy Brown (Starship Troopers) is Montgomery Dark, the owner of a funeral home looking for an employee. While he is interviewing a girl for the job, four gruesome stories unfold. From the 50s to the 80s, with a housewife who discovers a mysterious presence in her bathroom and a murderous babysitter, the production design and lively variety of colors ensure a wild film ride.

Glasgow Film Theater, March 6th, 10:50 pm.

Vlogger dies

What is more scary than today’s vlogging culture’s need to record everything for posterity? According to director Graham Hughes, the content of a vlogger appears to be haunted by an otherworldly presence. The death of a vlogger offers interviews, cat videos, ripped YouTube content and much more. Graham Hughes and his cast attend the screening. Maybe you avoid cameras just to make sure?

Glasgow Film Theater, Thu 5th March, 8.30pm.