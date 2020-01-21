Five horror comics that we would like to see adapted for the big screen

advertisement

As a medium, comics are ideal for depicting everything uncanny and macabre and for using the ability to bring dialogue to surreal art. As a result, countless excellent horror comics have adorned our store shelves, and a number of well-known characters have been soaked in blood, so to speak, by appearing in horror stories.

With The new mutants and Morbius Along the way, we took a look at how superhero comics can be turned into scary movies. And with the success of jokerWe hope that there is an increase in standalone superhero films that will allow the creators to free themselves from a cinematic universe and play in other genres like horror. Filmmakers, like comic book authors, could be free to turn otherwise familiar characters into disguised horrors, and there are tons of comics that put our favorites at the center of horror stories.

Here are five more horror comics we’d love to see on the big screen.

Schattenland

We had some adaptations from Daredevil, some of which were received better than others, but none as creepy as his run in “Shadowland”. Starting with a darker Daredevil story, “Shadowland” finds that Matt Murdoch has rebuilt and renamed his New York neighborhood to fill it with his new castle. Bullseye, who escaped from The Raft, returns to Shadowland, former New York, to face Murdoch, who eventually breaks Bullseye’s arms, impaled him, and startled his kind-hearted superhero friends.

Worried old friends like Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher appear to tame this hardened daredevil to no avail. In a twist that I won’t drop here, the story turns from dark to pure horror. Although some of these characters have undergone grim adjustments, “Shadowland” would give Spider-Man and his New York friends the opportunity to dive headfirst into the creepy pool, which would be unsettling in a cinematic release.

Arkham Asylum

Grant Morrison’s “Arkham Asylum” is the most unscrupulous horror film of all superhero comics that promote horror screens. In this story, Batman visits Arkham Asylum to deal with the unlocked villains who have taken the place. In return for the release of the hostages, the bats have to endure the twisted parts of the known enemies.

Batman also has to face his own demons. There have been a number of stories that put Batman in front of a mirror and forced him to see his own madness, but “Arkham Asylum” guides Bats through his own tormented psyche, which takes you through the pages as if you could not breathing. With Dave McKean’s unique and surreal art, this film really drives horror home, and a willing director (reminiscent of James Wan’s style) could make this story a dimly lit meeting place for which I would position myself in any theater.

Afterlife with Archie

Although Archie isn’t a superhero (unless you count Pure Heart), he’s a well-known cartoon character who has traditionally not been associated with horror. The Archie Horror umbrella has dropped some great scary stories, including the small screen titled “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”. Next, Afterlife with Archie is ready for screens.

This story uses horror to delve deeper into the darker realities of these squeaky-clean characters. What could Reggie do, a rich child who will never face a consequence when his guilt finally hits him? What is really behind the overly caring relationship between Cheryl Blossom and her arrogant brother Jason? What could Veronica do if Archie finally chose Betty? The gang faces incredibly tragic events, and not a single Archie character is immune to the dark appearances of the Spellmans, Blossoms, and Pussycats.

With the freedom for adults of a horror comic, “Afterlife with Archie” explores more of these well-known characters and bases their archetypes on reality. And it’s an insanely awful zombie story in Riverdale that is just awesome.

midnight sons

Dr. Strange has danced with horror in many runs, and now that the latest MCU installation may be less horror-prone than we thought, and Kevin Feige downplayed that it was a horror movie at all, this could be an adaptation of this Marvel story give us the ghostly strange we deserve.

Like some other comic epics, the saga “Midnight Sons” is divided into several objects with a complex reading order. The collection focuses on demons and follows the traditions of Marvel’s use of black magic. These comics from the 90s revived Ghost Rider as a blazing motorcycle enthusiast and among other things with Dr. Strange, Moon Knight and Scarlet Spider brought together. This story could be woven into the MCU depending on the ongoing plans with Strange and the addition of Blade and Moon Knight to the universe, but a standalone, pure horror team movie could be the antidote Suicide Mission and the opposing companion too birds of prey,

DCeased

Most of the attention that DC’s recent horror release has garnered was over the variant covers, and for good reason. The horror of all DC favorites made the creators go wild, for example imagining Joker as Pennywise and Robin as poor little Georgie. But what’s past these irritating covers? There are sites of DC heroes who manage a zombie apocalypse. Yes, this is similar to “Afterlife with Archie”, because well-known characters are tested with a zombocalypse. but this one has Batman, so why not both?

The anti-life equation is a twist on Darkseid’s favorite weapon, causing users to become zombie murder machines, and not even your favorite superers are immune to it. The entire Justice League is vulnerable and must face the apocalypse that imagines it 28 weeks later if the resistance had a golden lasso. If you don’t want a zombie Red Hood Joker to eat, then I don’t want to know you. The end of this story is absolutely disappointing and works because it is not tied to anything major. It’s a master class in using popular lore that isn’t restricted by an expanded universe, spitting out one of the scariest and tragic horror stories. one screaming to bite through movie screens.

