Julia Kajdi

February 6, 2020

Discover some of Scotland’s most beautiful historical and natural sites

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t go on adventures. On the contrary! Scotland’s historic sites and breathtaking landscapes await you with a lot of spirit – and a warm coat. MacBrayne in Caledonia offers a wide range of historical and historical destinations to take you to magical and mythical places. Explore castle ruins, important abbeys, standing stones from the Neolithic period and of course puffins.

Barra

Made up of Britain’s oldest rocks, the island of Barra, also known as the Garden of the Hebrides, has one of the richest plants in the country, along with some of the rarest birds in Scotland. Once in Castlebay, you will pass the impressive medieval Kisimul Castle. You can also visit the tower house and, if you are ready, climb Heaval, the highest point on the island, to see a marble statue of Madonna and Child, Our Lady of the Sea. Barra is also famous for Vatersay’s beautiful white sand dam and the annual half marathon that takes place in June. To get the most out of your day’s adventure, take a boat trip to spot seals, dolphins, and, if you’re lucky, even orcas.

The main route to Barra takes the CalMac ferry from Oban to the mainland. The crossing takes 4 hours 50 minutes.

Kismul Castle, Barra

Lewis

The largest island in the Outer Hebrides has been voted the best island to visit by TripAdvisor for a reason. Lewis is home to numerous historical and archaeological sites, including the impressive examples of Neolithic standing stones, the Callanish stones; the Garenin Blackhouse village; Lew’s castle; St. Columba’s Church; and the Dun Carloway. But there is more than the eyes can see! The island’s natural habitat is one of the most diverse, with countless seabirds, land mammals, reptiles and insects to look out for. Stornoway Harbor is a good place to spot seals, dolphins, and even sharks and whales. Visit the 200 year old Abhainn Dearg Distillery for a dram or two or see where the world famous Lewis chess pieces were found.

The main Lewis ferry departs from Ullapool on the mainland. The journey takes 2 hours and 45 minutes. You can also drive from Skye to Harris and head north. Vehicle reservations are recommended.

Gylen Castle, Kerrera

Kerrera

Don’t be fooled by the size of the island. Kerrera may be small, but it has a lot to offer for a day trip. As part of the Scottish Inner Hebrides with around 50 inhabitants, this “hidden gem” is intended for those who long to get into harmony with nature and relax in the most relaxing environment of all. The geologically impressive island is known for the castle Gylen built in the late 16th century. What could be nicer than spending a sunny winter day than immersing yourself in history, nature and a nice cup of tea in the Kerrera tea room. If the island was magical enough for the painter William Turner to capture it, it must be something special.

The Kerrera ferry departs from Gallanach near Oban.

Bute

The prehistoric Isle of Bute has something to offer everyone, whether you are interested in history, architecture, landscape or animals. The stone circles from the Bronze Age and the Iron Age village are reminiscent of human habits well before our time, while the 13th-century Rothesay Castle is one of the most impressive structures in the whole country. The island also houses destroyed chapels from the 6th and 12th centuries, as well as a beautiful neo-Gothic mansion, which is a good example of Victorian architecture. For those who prefer to get lost in the landscape, Scalpsie Bay with its lively beach, which is inhabited by a colony of over 200 seals, is the perfect choice.

The ferry leaves Wemyss Bay on the mainland and reaches Rothesay on Bute. The journey takes 35 minutes.

Duart Castle, Mull

Rubbish

If there is one island that has it all, it is mull. A wild and beautiful coastline, an exciting art center, a historic castle, an iconic harbor, dolphins and whiskey – what more could you want for a traditional Scottish adventure? The blue sea meets the white sand on the island’s breathtaking beach, while the famous colorful houses create unstable pictures. You can hike through the mountains, browse local artwork, watch puffins and dolphins, or visit the island’s only whiskey distillery, Tobermory Distillery. Do you still have some time? Discover the stone circle at Loch Buie, Duart Castle or the basalt columns on the beach.

The most direct connection to Mull is by Oban ferry, which drops you off at Craignure. The journey takes 46 minutes. Vehicle reservations are recommended.

