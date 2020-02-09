The marriage story is a normal story from certain points of view, but also a very realistic story for some people who have experienced such a situation in their lives. In the latter case, it is something that many people have experienced and can testify that divorce is a messy and very emotional roller coaster ride that is too often out of the question for many involved, especially the children. Adults tend to say things, do things, and act in a way that confuses children and makes them think it’s all their fault, but every now and then people come to their senses and find that they fall in love with each other and it is time to move forward as kindly as possible to keep their children from blaming their decision to split. There are a lot of films that share different elements with this film, which is why I bothered to call it “Run of the Mill,” but there is only one specific number that you might like if you used this Netflix- Production like.

Here are just a few of the films you might like if you like Marriage Story.

5. Lost in translation

Although Scarlett Johansson plays the leading role, this film is about people who have doubts that their marriage is going in the direction they want or that they can maintain because something just doesn’t feel right and it’s almost as if they have come to a crossroads where they have to make a choice. Whether or not Bob and Charlotte made the right decisions at the end of the film, it’s easy to see that it can be a great blessing for those who need someone who isn’t involved in their lives and their problems in offering something, what a spouse just can’t do at that moment.

4. Share

Too often, divorce is devastating when children are involved in the picture because they feel that they have done something wrong, that mom and dad may love them a little less, because they separate, and that their world will change a great way. Some children become emotional and depressed, others learn how to manipulate their parents for their own purposes, and others simply drift away when the problems are not resolved. Overall, this documentary is a way of saying, “It’s okay, nothing is your fault.” Because in the truest sense of the word, divorce rarely has anything to do with a couple’s children, because it has more to do with their feelings about each other.

3. The squid and the whale

This is even more of a comment on how divorce affects children in a family, as both Walt and Frank develop massive problems that need to be resolved at some point and show Walt that he’s becoming more and more like his father, which isn’t the case is it is not good to be fair. But when the knowledge strikes, there is also a wedge between father and son, because at the end of the film it is in the air whether the two brothers will ever look at their father again the way they came to realize how he is and that the separation from her mother was perhaps a very positive event.

2. The notebook

If there is anything to say about this film, it is hopelessly romantic and yet frustrating at the same time, since the two people in the leadership positions love each other and still fight like cats and dogs for much of the film. One of the messages is, of course, a lasting and very patient kind of love that overcomes time and a lot of obstacles that are created to keep the two lovers from ever coming together. But it’s funny to think that Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams couldn’t stand each other on the set, especially when you see how close they are to each other most of the time.

1. The Ugly Truth

This is just a fun movie that people may enjoy because there is just enough romance in it after going through the playful routine of “You disgust me but you fascinate me”. Men and women have tried to think longer than anyone can remember, and a lot of people think they cracked the code just to realize that lovemaking changes every time someone thinks they have it found out. Of course, this means that anyone who thinks they can understand what it means to understand women or men is expecting a very rude awakening.

Relationships are tough, “said Nuff.