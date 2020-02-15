Five family members, including two women, were booked in a suspected Triple Talaq case in Maharashtra’s city of Thane, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the victim has been allegedly harassed by her husband Sharique Shaikh and four in-laws for dowry since February 2019.

The defendant demanded money from the victim’s parents to buy a two-wheeler and a house, and threatened to burn them alive.

Tired of being harassed when the woman was preparing to go to her parents’ house, Shaikh allegedly said “Talaq” to her three times and divorced her illegally, the complaint said.

Police registered a case on Friday under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Law 2 019 on the Protection of Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights), Deputy Police Commissioner (Zone II Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.