Home invasion thrillers are a great way to explore the differences between owners and non-owners. After all, the basic foundation of the genre is based on poorer people breaking into the homes of wealthier people to get class leaders up. Now with the winner of the best picture parasite It contained elements of the genre and used it to examine the class differences between different members of South Korean society. It got us thinking: what other home vault thrillers are class conscious and used the tropics of the genre to comment on the many inequalities that exist in society? From old to new, we have compiled a list of five key thrillers for home invasions that deal in depth with the type of social breakdown that even a home is broken into. When you consider that three of these films on the list come from the United States – one of the most unequal societies in the West – you can see why critics and audiences like it so much Parasite. Read below to see what we chose. Do you disagree with our decisions? Do you think we missed something obvious? Let us know everything about it in the comment section below.

safe room

It is worth noting that you have to have a certain amount of material wealth before you can even afford a panic room. The panic room of David Fincher’s film of the same name, located in a beautiful brownstone house on the Upper West Side of New York City, is a metaphor for how rich people can lock themselves up and avoid dealing with the real problems of the world. It plays Jodie Foster as the owner of the beautiful house, which, in both its location and its shape, causes envy of everyone who looks at it. If three criminals break into it, their character can escape into the panic room with their daughter, a young Kristen Stewart, and still monitor the movements of these crooks on multiple television screens. The result is an exciting form exercise by Fincher, in which it is just as fun to pay attention to his technical virtues as to his satirical message. As we mentioned earlier, safe room is one of five reasons why he would be the perfect candidate to lead the upcoming HBO parasite Television show.

Don’t breathe

Don’t breathe turns the tables and turns the invaders into likeable characters, while the man being attacked is portrayed as a kind of monster. The heroes need the money to move away from their dead family and the run-down district of Detroit and to take on the job of breaking into a house that hides $ 300,000. But as soon as they get in, they find more than they expected and fight for their lives against a brutal old man. Innovative in the way it blinds the old man so that he only has to rely on sight to catch his victims. Don’t breathe is a high concept horror with something really relevant to say. It also serves as an analysis of an American state’s fairly mild stand-your-ground laws, in which the owner of a house has the right to actually kill intruders, and shows that some cases are simply not so clear-cut.

Funny Games

Funny Games satirizes bourgeois society in a brutal, tearing way. The story of two Austrian men who break into a vacation hut and take mother, father and son hostage is an extremely fascinating deconstruction of the genre of the home invasion. Michael Haneke removes the skill of the invasion thriller, including any real tension, to portray the amorality of these two men in a very raw way. Commenting on the violence of films themselves – which encourages us to do so enjoy moments like that – with the fourth wall that breaks joy, Funny Games doesn’t want us to look away. It wants us to think about what we actually see. This criticism of media violence also serves as a criticism of civil assumptions. The film’s naturalistic design itself prompts other bourgeois people to really think about what they would do if this happened to them.

Us

Jordan Peele’s fascinating follow-up to Get out, we instead, exchanges a racial criticism for a class and tells the story of a young family attacked by their own doppelgangers. They are a relatively wealthy family on vacation in Santa Cruz and enjoy their vacation until they face a different vision of themselves. distorted, angry, ready for violence. The horror tricks from Us can be interpreted in many different ways, but the class angle is fascinating. The concept of the tethered underground waiting for its moment to rise can easily be read as a comment on how the lower classes are crushed by the rich: ignored, trapped, and unable to ascend in the world. By using the theme of the double, Us shows how easily one could be left behind by society; Preaching the concept of tolerance and inclusion in an endless genre thrill.

The purge

The hugely successful Purge franchise is based on a great idea: what if all crimes were legal for one night a year? Based on the old concept of carnival, where people are given at least a day to get rid of their worst impulses, The purge focuses on a family that believes they will survive the night well thanks to the enormous amount of technological resources they have. It’s a deeply cynical film in which Ethan Hawke plays the man who developed the technology himself and makes a coin by benefiting from this system. After all, in the world of The purge, It is the richest families that are best prepared for disaster, which shows that lawlessness adversely affects the poor. The broader point here, of course, is that the people who legislate are safe, while those without power simply bear the brunt of their worst ideas. It was hugely successful and inspired a franchise that spanned four films (with another this year) and a TV series.