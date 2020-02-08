One of the first questions people ask when a novel is successful is: Who will play the main character in the film? Some authors are even smarter and sell the film rights before the books are finished! Writers can often ask for high paychecks, such as: B. J.K. Rowling, who sold the first four Harry Potter books for $ 2 million, and Dan Brown, who sold them The da vinci code for a ridiculous $ 6 million.

Just because a book is successful does not always mean that it is meant to be made into a film by Hollywood. While some novels like Little woman I have made it to the canvas seven times, others have never been adjusted despite the obvious demand from the audience. These novels never quite made it onto the big screen due to their narrative complexity, their rights problems or their good old production problems. Read on to see what we chose. Did we miss something important? Please leave your suggestions in the comments below.

The secret story

The first novel by Donna Tartt, The secret story With over 75,000 copies published for the first edition, the publication was a great success. Tells the story of a group of Vermont students obsessed with ancient Greek rituals. It is a breathtaking reverse murder that is as gripping as it is puzzling and ripe for adaptation.

The city and country magazine has a long explanation of why this never happened. Director Alan J. Pakula had the option for Warner Brothers, with Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne as screenwriters and Scott Hicks as director. But when he died in a car accident, the project came to a halt. Gwyneth Paltrow was later interested in playing with herself, but put the project aside when her own father died. The film rights have been in the air ever since. With Goldfinch, an adaptation of Tartt ‘s extensive history of painterly theft, a complete flop, the possibility of The secret story Reaching the big screen has been reduced even further. We wait in endless hope.

blood Meridian

The legendary American writer Cormac McCarthy is no stranger to the big screen. Like adjustments All the pretty horses and The street Show how well his style can be transferred to the canvas. He even wrote the screenplay for The counselor Ridley Scott’s bizarre border drama that completely irritated critics.

Still his greatest novel, the anti-western Blood Meridian, Often seen as one of the best books ever written, it has escaped the big screen. Attempts to produce it have been cursed, with several directors including Ridley Scott, Tommy Lee Jones, Martin Scorsese, John Hillcoat and James Franco. If these people might not make it blood Meridian will never make it! Looking at the books extreme Violence, villain from the afterlife and the lack of a traditional narrative make it a tough sell for investors.

Rainbow of gravity

Thomas Pynchon is a notoriously filmable director. After all, the only film by him that made it onto the big screen, Paul Thomas Andersons Inherent Vice, is difficult enough and that is his most accessible work. This novel pales in comparison to Rainbow of gravity devilish complexity.

Rainbow of gravity is difficult enough, simple read: an incredibly complex brooding over the fragmentation of post-war life that requires multiple attempts to understand even from a distance. I read it at university and I still can’t tell you about it. It is known for this difficulty. a character in Knife out even pretends to have read it to look smarter than it really is.

A film adaptation of the 760-page historical novel would require both unlimited trust and an immense production budget. Stanley Kubrick comes to mind. Unfortunately he has been dead for us for over 20 years. Paul Thomas Anderson, helped with it Inherent Vice, is the next best bet, but he’s probably finished filming pynchon.

Infinite joke

Where do you start to adapt? Infinite joke in a movie? With over 388 endnotes, David Foster Wallace’s wildly experimental novel interweaves the story of an elite tennis academy, Québécois terrorists, alcoholics and drug addicts in Boston, and the story of the Incandenza family, all linked to the name by a mysterious film Infinite joke.

Wordless rumors have gotten around since the director’s suicide that it could be a movie, but no official news has been confirmed yet. The next thing you have is The end of the tour, with Jason Segel as a famous author to a Rolling Stone reporter by Jesse Eisenberg. It would be ironic if anyone could, considering that the novel is actually about a film that is so entertaining that people who watch it can’t do anything else (Netflix executives must have read it all). Given its length and complexity, would it work much better than a television series, with each chapter directed by a different director? Anyone who tackles this alone is likely to go crazy.

The catcher in the rye

We all want Timotheé Chalamet to play in Holden Caulfield The catcher in the rye. In fact, it is such a strong wish on my part that I would probably contribute part of the budget myself. However, this is unlikely to happen soon. Salinger refused to sell the film rights and soon developed a reputation for hating films himself, like Holden Caulfield. Only time will tell whether his estate will one day give up the rights.

That didn’t stop several filmmakers from creating material adjacent to Salinger: My Salinger year debuting this month at the Berlinale tells the story of an assistant to a literary agent who was supposed to answer Salinger’s fan mail in the 1990s The rebel in the rye, Released in 2017, is a biographical drama about Salinger with Nicholas Hoult as a retired writer. There are also Hunt Holdenabout a troubled young man who is going on a crazy journey while writing a sheet about the book, and Coming through the rye about two young men who went looking for Salinger.