Five Britons tested positive for corona virus in France.

The four adults and one child were diagnosed after contacting a British citizen who recently returned from Singapore, the French Ministry of Health said.

The five British nationals, who are not in serious condition, lived in the Alpine recreation area of ​​Contamines-Montjoie near Mont Blanc.

To date, 72 countries have been identified that implement travel restrictions through official reports, official statements and the media.

WHO received 23 official reports from countries about their travel restrictions.

WHO management report February 7 https://t.co/YvMAp2JNuu pic.twitter.com/6AE03RaFpv

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 7, 2020

French officials said the British citizen, who was in Singapore on January 24, had returned and had been in the region in eastern France for four days before returning to England on January 28.

The five Britons whose diagnosis was confirmed and the people they had close contact with – a total of 11 people of British nationality – were hospitalized on Friday evening in Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Grenoble.

The health ministry confirmed that her condition shows no signs of seriousness.

A crisis department has been set up and people who have had close contact with these new cases for a long time will be informed during the day and given specific instructions.

The confirmed cases in France came when a British honeymooner was taken from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to a hospital in Japan, where the coronavirus felt comfortable and in good spirits.

Alan Steele from Wolverhampton, England was hospitalized on Friday while his wife Wendy stayed aboard the ship.

The liner had been isolated in Yokohama Harbor before going back to sea. 61 people were hospitalized after being tested for the virus. Aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama Bay (@daxa_tw handout / PA)

Wendy Marshall Steele contacted her husband by phone. She said on Saturday that he still felt healthy.

“Alan is fine, Japanese doctors are excellent,” she wrote on Facebook.

“He is in a small room. Dr. only and nurse visit him. “

Ms. Marshall Steele said that she was fine as well, but she had “cabin fever” because she was still in the room on the ship, which she shared with almost 3,700 other passengers and crew.

“It was a tough first night without Alan. But hey, we’re in constant contact. Japanese doctors are excellent and he’s in safe hands, ”she wrote.

UPDATE to # coronavirus testing in the UK:

A total of 620 tests were completed on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

617 were confirmed negatively.

3 positive.

Until further notice, updates will be published daily at 2 p.m.

For current information visit:

▶ ️ https://t.co/CZh5JdyN2Q pic.twitter.com/bljtqZM9MI

– Ministry of Health and Social Affairs (@DHSCgovuk) February 7, 2020

A total of 78 British passport holders – including the crew – were on board the ship, sources told the PA news agency.

Princess Cruises announced that the ship’s quarantine would end on February 19, subject to “unforeseen developments,” and confirmed that all affected guests would be hospitalized.

Meanwhile, a British family of four is said to have been tested in Mallorca after they came into contact with a coronavirus carrier.

Around 150 Britons who are flown back from the coronavirus-infested city of Wuhan on Sunday will be quarantined at a facility in Milton Keynes, England.

The South Central Ambulance Service said that Kents Hill Park, a conference center and hotel, would be used to accommodate returning citizens after they landed at RAF Brize Norton.

The group will remain isolated for 14 days at the site, he added.

All passengers in the Chinese city, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, will be examined and will continue to be monitored after landing in the UK on Sunday morning. The plane with British nationals arrives at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire (Ben Birchall) / PA)

Emergency services said the group’s presence in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire poses no risk to the local population.