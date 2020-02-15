Gardaí arrested five people yesterday after arrests at four locations in County Roscommon, County Mayo and County Ligo and confiscated an estimated 289,000 euros of cannabis (pending analysis).

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of cannabis in the Roscommon and Leitrim regions.

Two searches were conducted at different locations in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon. The first search led to the discovery of 67 cannabis plants and cannabis herb worth € 54,000.

Two men aged 33 and 46 were arrested in connection with this confiscation.

At a second location, 86 cannabis plants were discovered along with approximately 2 kg of cannabis. The total value of the seizure is estimated at € 107,000. A 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

In Charlestown, Co. Mayo, 80 cannabis plants with a potential value of € 64,000 were confiscated. A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A fourth search in Clogherevagh, Co. Sligo, led gardaí to discover 80 cannabis plants with a potential value of € 64,000. A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

All five men remain in detention and the investigation continues.