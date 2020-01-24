Five areas where Dessie Farrell can stamp his authority on Dublin

advertisement

A few months before he won the US Open in 1999, the late golfer Payne Stewart received a nylon bracelet from his son Aaron with the letters WWJD on it for his birthday. After returning to his faith the year before, the letters were a reminder to ask what Jesus would do.

The abbreviation would have a different meaning than Dessie Farrell because there are and will be times when he wonders what Jim would do. But since the example of Gavin is one to be followed, the new Dublin manager must determine his own course. So for the five-in-a-row champions, what are the five elements where he can stamp his own authority?

advertisement

Constructive dismissal

Only Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara are officially retired, although there is a rumor that others from the 2019 herd judge the lie of the country before they make a decision. Because Farrell wants to freshen things up, something or rather someone will have to give and players may find out that they are superfluous to the requirements than actually told. Not appearing in a championship panel is the first step to the door but seeing insufficient or any League playing time and they are curtains. Don’t be surprised if you retire during the campaign or after Farrell.

Defense * blow blow * defense

It is remarkable that in the last games of last year, six of the seven defenders from the 2013 final were still around, with the exception of Ger Brennan. Darren Daly, who came that day, was present again, as were Mick Fitzsimons and Cian O’Sullivan who started the 2011 final. In the Gavin era, only Davy Byrne and Eoin Murchan broke into that group. It’s not like Gavin wasn’t trying to find more defenders, but they were scarce. Because of age, Farrell will need more than luxury to find defenders. Cillian O’Shea could be one, Shane Clayton and Robbie McDaid two others.

Empty space, baby

“Improvement will be needed in this team and in our performance in 2020.” Farrell did not do a Brian Clough and told the Dublin players to throw all their medals in the trash when he first met them as a collective on December 19, but turning the page was necessary. Performing as high as a group, he knows that in order to continue in this way, he will have to change almost or not purely because of these changes. Gavin was not known for loyalty. Farrell may not take a position as emotionless as his predecessor, but he can explain why change is necessary.

glasnost

In all fairness to Gavin and his group, they started with the best intentions to be open and truthful, but after biting incidents and that notorious Dublin v Armagh game, the shutters were pulled down. Farrell has a respected man in Aer Lingus as head of human relations Seán Murphy as his media manager and it is believed that there will be more involvement – some details about Con O’Callaghan’s injury were provided to one media outlet for one week – but then Gavin told him in this gig in Dublin that keeping your cards close to you is not close enough.

New environment

As Farrell said during the opening press conference, Gavin’s late time was that the Na Fianna man could do nothing but follow the existing training locations – Innisfails in the spring, St. Clare in the summer and the gym in Parnell Park. You have the slightest detection that Farrell is fake about that, although he, like Gavin, loves Carton House. Where Gavin brought Dublin a few times to West Clare near his father’s home for a change of scenery, Farrell might opt ​​for somewhere like Donegal, given his strong family ties with The Forgotten County.

The football show: Mark mayhem. Joyce’s Galway change. Player exodus. Cork’s pressure cooker

advertisement