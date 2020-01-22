advertisement

It has to be said that Alex Trebek has been one of the most influential men alive for a few years now, and is a big part of the fact that he has to do with cancer and that he has long been one of America’s favorite shows. When the television is switched on, it is one of the biggest faces that ultimately appeals to many people, since it has proven to be charming and extremely appealing to many. This is more than evident in the emotions and support that so many have been willing to give as he continues his path through his career, even though his health has been up and down lately. There is no doubt that some kind of feature will be on him, be it a movie, a TV show, or a documentary that shows why he is one of the most famous people in the world. It’s just a question of who best represents him.

Here are a few tips that could perform this type of role.

5. Will Ferrell

Some may think I’m joking right now because Ferrell actually played Trebek on SNL, or at least an approach to him. But over the years, Will has developed into an excellent actor, and if the film in question is not a comedy, you still think that it would work. After all, it has been shown that Will can do more than just an outrageous comedy, even if this seems to be the type of film in which he feels most comfortable when you look at his status as a comedian and someone who is ultimately known for To create characters that fly off the hook quite often.

4. Josh Brolin

That may sound like another strange choice, but it has more to do with the look and belief that Brolin, who has been through a hot period in recent years, can play a completely different role than anything he’s done lately Has. His ability to play a sincere and down-to-earth character is still impressive, although in Deadpool 2 he had to be an extremely serious mercenary of the future and had to play the role of the insane titan Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame. Despite this madness and the expectations he had in these films, it is still very possible for Josh to go back to Earth and play a normal role.

3. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks can do just about anything that some would say. After playing the role of Mr. Rogers and having a long list of characters that are considered one of the greatest in cinema in history, it’s not hard to believe that he will take on the role of Trebek and get it going can be in a very epic way. It is difficult to say whether or not he would say yes to such a project, but given the idea that he is able to become just about everyone, it feels like he is able to do one To initiate a U-turn and put it on disguised as Trebek and do great honor to the life of the man.

2. Johnny Depp

At this point, occupying Depp for everything feels almost as if it has been controversial in one way or another since his intense legal dispute and his struggles with ex-wife Amber Heard have put a lot of strain on his life and also clearly that there are many fans are ready to turn it on in an instant if charges are brought up without asking questions. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s still a great actor and has taken on a large number of roles that people have fully enjoyed over the years. The fact remains that he is still this actor and is still able to entertain those who are willing to give him the chance to try something new.

1. Joel Edgerton

He might appear as another weird choice on this list, but Joel has really earned himself over the years with the various roles he has played, and although he doesn’t do as well in the look department as a few other picks , he can change his appearance just enough and could possibly adopt Trebek’s personality in a way that would be convincing to many fans. Giving him a chance would be a good idea as it would help consolidate his place in Hollywood and give him the opportunity to take on the role of a true icon.

Who should be picked up had a lot of responsibility on the shoulders.

