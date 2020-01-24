Fitzgerald becomes a partner in Suns in many ways

advertisement

Deandre Ayton # 22 of the Phoenix Suns greets Larry Fitzgerald, recipient of the Arizona Cardinals, before the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald is now a partner in an NBA franchise. For a current NFL player and the son of a sports journalist, this is a remarkable financial achievement.

Fitzgerald will play a small but important role. He will bring his ambassadors and good spirits to a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs for nearly a decade. Hopefully he will help keep Robert Sarver in line and get out of the kitchen. At least he will soften the image of an owner who is as upset as Fitzgerald is revered.

They wonder how the cardinals really think about this development when they have to tell the suns of Arizona’s greatest treasure. He is now part of both franchise companies. That is a fact.

And yet Fitzgerald’s most important contribution is made elsewhere as a mentor for the most important member of Planet Orange. Fitzgerald is Devin Booker Insurance.

When Booker is frustrated with the quality of his teammates in Phoenix, Fitzgerald can rattle 21 different quarterbacks he played with in Arizona. Booker is old enough to roll his eyes at some names.

When Booker is frustrated with all the defeats, Fitzgerald can share the valleys he has experienced in his remarkable desert career.

If Booker can’t stand it anymore and wants to find greener grass elsewhere, Fitzgerald can show him the strength and wisdom to stay in one place.

All of this will come in handy at some point.

Much of this ownership story revolves around the unlikely pairing of Fitzgerald and Sarver, who are now in the process of creating business partners, bike partners and a sitcom.

Sarver can really benefit from Fitzgerald’s beloved status, his keen observations, and his views of what it takes to compete at the highest level. It will be a great recruiting tool when it comes to attracting the next potential free agent.

In the meantime, Fitzgerald only got what he wanted from the deal. A piece of property in a global empire. The ultimate end zone for every professional athlete.

For people like Sarver, having a sports team is more difficult than it looks. Moguls and billionaires enter a strange arena where business rules no longer apply. Owners who are used to improving their business rely entirely on the services of professional athletes who are moody, unpredictable and under budget. The end result will be a won-loss record and a function of human competition, not linear production. There are no reliable formulas or assembly lines. It is art and war at the same time.

This is one of the many reasons why average fans love sports. They humiliate the rich.

Fitzgerald will help Sarver because he can tell Sarver the truth. Because Sarver likes him and trusts him. Because Fitzgerald is an icon, a star on the A list and its presence alone gives the franchise more value. And because Sarver knows the value of Fitzgerald as a friend and confidant.

But Fitzgerald’s best work could come with Booker, who is approaching another turning point in his career. The Suns are fighting again and threatening to miss the playoffs for the tenth time in a row. And if Booker misses another all-star berth while playing the best basketball in his career, a sense of fatalism could arise.

He could start to get angry about the franchise that he has represented so well. At this moment, Fitzgerald will be the perfect mediator who can reach Booker in a way no one in the organization can, including former NBA player James Jones.

Booker knows how popular Fitzgerald is in Arizona. He knows how highly regarded Fitzgerald is outside of borders and around the world. He wants to be on a pedestal, just like Fitzgerald, and Booker himself said that in a video clip recently released by the team.

Fitzgerald can teach Booker the things he needs to learn. The nuances of size. How to be a star on any platform. How to manage your career and money. Where you can concentrate in difficult times. How do you say the right thing in every situation? And if the limit for the Sun Star is ever reached, he can tell Booker about the folly of leaving State 48.

A class taught by the master.

