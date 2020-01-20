Fitness model accuses Qantas of sexism

advertisement

A fitness model and former celebrity wrestler has accused Qantas of gender discrimination for refusing to let her enter the business class lounge in active clothing.

Former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie expressed her disappointment on social media and said: “In 2020 @qantas airlines Melbourne will not allow a woman with a business class ticket to actively enter the business class lounge.

“My company IS fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers their women in a dress. # Gender discrimination #qantas.”

EVA MARIE / TWITTER

Eva Marie says she and her husband both wore sportswear – but only she was kicked out.

The accompanying photo shows her dressed in leggings and a matching sweater.

In a later report, Eva Marie noted that she has no problem with companies complying with fair clothing regulations, but suggested that the incident in the Qantas lounge amounted to sexism.

“My husband was allowed to wear this without any problems,” she said – the accompanying photo shows him dressed in a t-shirt and cap.

“While I was kicked out. My problem is that standards must be fairly enforced.”

Clarification: this is NOT a dress code issue, I support the right of companies to enforce fair dress code standards. My husband was allowed to wear this without any problems. While I was kicked out. My problem is that standards must be fairly enforced @Qantas pic.twitter.com/HSbLVc4W62

– Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 16, 2020

The Qantas clothing code for its own lounges is on the website, where passengers are asked to “follow our smart casual clothing guidelines.

“These guidelines are designed to create an environment that everyone can enjoy, so keep in mind your choice of clothing and footwear when you visit Qantas Clubs and Business Lounges in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.”

Passengers can be denied access to a piece of clothing as “too casual or too inappropriate”. Such items may include: “Top-to-toe gymwear”, beachwear (including boardshort), nightwear, and “revealing, unclean, or torn clothing.”

Although Eva Marie’s outfit could be classified as head-to-toe gymwear, she claimed that her husband’s could.

RICK RYCROFT / AP

Qantas clothing regulations for domestic lounges state that passengers are not allowed to wear head-to-toe gym wear.

Qantas has been approached for comment.

It is not the first time that an airline has sent a passenger away for inappropriate clothing.

In 2019, an American doctor and her eight-year-old son were not allowed to board an American Airlines flight unless she “covered” with a blanket.

Rowe, who returned to the US after a week in Jamaica, said she was wearing a romper with a tropical print. When she arrived at Kingston Airport, she remembered that she was sweating and got into a bathroom to cool down before she got on.

Rowe then boarded the plane with her son, but a female flight attendant asked her to go outside to talk.

“Do you have a jacket?” Rowe remembered the flight attendant who asked, to which she answered no. “You can’t get on the plane dressed like that.”

Rowe said she finally gave in because she didn’t want to risk her flight and asked the attendant for a blanket.

She and her son finally walked back to their seats. Her son then covered his face with the blanket. When Rowe peeked under it, she saw that he was crying.

“Mama, follow the rules,” he told her according to Rowe’s report. “I’m trying to explain it to an 8-year-old – Mommy didn’t break the rules.”

On board, Rowe said she met another female passenger who was wearing shorts that were shorter than hers but apparently had no problem boarding the plane.

“The difference between that woman and me is that she was about a size 2, thin,” Rowe said. “It’s hard to understand if you’re not a double minority, a woman and a black, what it’s like not to draw a card.”

American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson said the airline reached for Rowe after hearing her experience.

“We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience,” she said. “We are proud to serve customers from all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone flying with us.”

TWITTER

In 2019, Dr. Latisha Rowe was forced out of an American Airlines plane and said she could not fly unless she covered herself.

