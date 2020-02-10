The unfortunate and unexpected death Kobe Bryant is still resonating around the world. At last night’s Oscars Spike LeeThe moderator paid homage to the late NBA legend with his outfit.

The Do The Right Thing director and Oscar winner rocked a purple suit with gold trimmings and the team colors of the Los Angeles Lakers on the red carpet (and at the Vanity Fair Oscar party). The lapel had numbers 2 and 4, a reference to number 24 that the Black Mamba had rocked for the last part of his career after moving from # 8.

Oh, and the suit itself was Gucci. During the kicks, Spike rocked a pair of orange Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Strategy” basketball sneakers.

“Tribute, honor, tribute,” Lee told the Hollywood reporter about his suit, “24” embroidered on the back just below his neck. “We all miss him. I present tonight, but at the same time … I wanted to represent. I want to do both tonight. “

Spike Lee made a documentary about Bryant called Kobe: Doin ‘Work, which premiered on ESPN in 2009. The film followed a day in Kobe’s life and provided insight into his work ethic and strategy in the game since then. It was approved for a game against the San Antonio Spurs.

In 2018, Bryant himself won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball, which earned him a statue for the best animated short film.

Lee, recently appointed chair of the Cannes Film Festival jury, can see pictures of his fit below.

Calm in power Kobe Bryant.