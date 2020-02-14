KEARNS, Utah (AP) – Graeme Fish has broken a world record on the way to winning its first long-distance speed skating championship.

Fish finished Friday’s race in 12 minutes, 33.86 seconds, and took gold on the men’s 10,000m at the opening event of the second day of the ISU World Championships in Single Distances at the Utah Olympic Oval. The 22-year-old Canadian broke the previous world record of 12: 36.30, which his Canadian compatriot Ted-Jan Bloemen set in 2015.

“I really wasn’t focused on reaching the world record,” said Fish. “I just knew I had to do something this time or at that time. I just kept going with the river. As soon as I made myself comfortable, I was just fine. “

Bloemen was on the podium with Fish and took silver with a time of 12: 45.01. The German Patrick Beckert took bronze in 12: 47.93.

The fish won bronze on the 5,000 meters on Thursday. Both podium places are the first for him at a world championship.

“This gold medal means a little bit more to me than the world record,” said Fish. “It could have been done many times before I did it. We can never really run 10 km here. It is great. I can not believe it. “

