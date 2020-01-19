Fischnaller wins Lillehammer World Cup, European championship title | National sport

advertisement

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) – Italian Dominik Fischnaller won a men’s World Cup race and the European Championship on Sunday.

Fischnaller has six individual World Cup victories and three of them in Lillehammer.

He completed two runs in 1 minute, 37.737 seconds. Russia won silver and bronze, Semen Pavlichenko finished second in 1: 37.911 and Roman Repilov third in 1: 37.965.

Jonny Gustafson was the best US finisher and finished 13th. Tucker West took 17th place.

Austria won gold in the team relay, followed by Italy and Latvia. The United States did not enter the team relay due to an injury to Chris Mazdzer, who has joined Jayson Terdiman for the only American double sled on the World Cup circuit. The Americans could not participate without a double team.

