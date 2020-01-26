First year on new site for Edendale Crank Up

advertisement

Some changes may have been made this year to the annual Crank Up of the Edendale Vintage Machinery Club, but in many ways the event has remained exactly the same.

A new layout led the organizers to feel nervous about this year’s event, Ken Bell convenor said.

advertisement

“It is the first year that we have made our way through the middle of the site and we have had to move everything.

Kavinda Herath

Count Foran at the lawn mower race in Edendale Crank Up

“For everything you move, you potentially create a problem somewhere else, but it all seems to have worked.”

READ MORE:

* Japanese cars and European tractors at Crank Up in Southland

* Dedicated collectors keep Edendale Crank Up up and running

* Crank Up weekend brings many fun

* New opportunities for Edendale Crank Up

The road, part of the new Edendale ring road, was not in use during the weekend.

Kavinda Herath

Allan Dippie from Wanaka with one of his tractors in Edendale Crank Up.

“We would like to acknowledge the help that Fonterra has given us. We now operate on their land and they are excellent in dealing.”

While craft stalls stood on one side of the road, display vehicles, including European tractors and Japanese cars from before 1990, stood on the other side.

One was Stephen Thomas’s Mitsubishi Sigma GSR – once a familiar face on the roads of New Zealand in the livery of the Department of Transportation.

Kavinda Herath

Bruce Kennedy in a tractor parade during the Edendale Crank Up weekend

Thomas, from Invercargill, inherited the car from family member Burt Wohlers.

The 1987 turbo now has 413,000 miles on the clock and comes out of the garage about once a month for a wash and a run, he said.

“It has to get up and go a bit and drives very nicely. It looks pretty good for its age.”

Kavinda Herath

Lynette Potter, Noeline Gaudin and Bob Gaudin at the Edendale Crank Up.

The Sigmas were removed from the Ministry of Transport’s official use when it merged with the police in 1992 and there were now only a few, Thomas said.

The Sigma was seen at Toyota Celicas, Cressidas and Starlets, a few Mazda rotations, Datsuns and a Daihatsu Charade.

Bell said the Japanese display had drawn about 35 entries on Saturday and that many European tractors were on display.

Rachael Kelly / Stuff

Mitsubishi Sigma GSR by Stephen Thomas was featured in the annual Crank Up of the Edendale Vintage Machinery Club.

“A lot has come from Wanaka and there is a good collection from Fiver Rivers.

“It’s quite something to drive all the way down in these old things, but we don’t have formal registration, so the fact that people who make the effort is what makes the event.”

Another attempt to reach Crank Up was a touring group of American farmers who had recorded the event on their route.

“I have no idea how they knew Crank Up, but they did and they came along.

“We dined for them last night and our guest speaker Bill McCarthy kept them busy, so that was really great.”

Bell said despite the nerves and some early morning rain on Saturday, the weekend went well and the number of visitors was positive.

advertisement