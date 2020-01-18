First warning forecast: rain sometimes tonight and at night

advertisement

Expect occasional rain tonight and at night. The temperatures will rise a bit tonight, so expect our high of 54 to be reached at night, with temperatures then falling to the top 40 all Sunday.

We dry out on Sunday with a clear to partly cloudy sky. This is the choice of the weekend. Temperatures fall at night in the 1920s, which causes a bitterly cold start to the working week.

Another drop in temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highlights struggling to get out of the 30s. Morning windy shivers will be in the teenage years, which makes for an even colder start to the day. BRR!

Meteorologist April Loveland

