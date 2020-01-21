First warning forecast: gradually warming temperatures during the weekend

advertisement

We will follow a cold night on tap, but we will be a few degrees milder than yesterday. Nighttime temperatures fall in the upper 20s and low 30s. The sky will be largely clear. It will still be a bit on the airy side with wind from the north at 10-15 mph. Because of this the temperatures feel like the top teenagers and low 20s and you go out the door.

High pressure will be under control on Wednesday. This gives us a lot of sunshine. The temperatures are starting to get a bit milder. High becomes warm to low and mid 40. The chance of rain remains low. A few clouds at night with lows at the freezing sign.

Thursday continues to warm up with highlights close to 50. We start the day with some sunshine and then the clouds will build up as the day progresses.

An area with low pressure is approaching Friday. It seems that the rain starts pouring in at noon and in the evening and continues at night. Expect highs in the mid-50s. It won’t be that cold with lows in the mid-40s. Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s to nearly 60s on Saturday with a few showers in the morning. The chance of rain will fall by noon.

Meteorologist April Loveland

