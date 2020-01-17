First warning forecast: Frigid start, increasing chances of rain by the afternoon

advertisement

Clouds will rise at night and temperatures will be much colder with lows falling in the upper 20s.

After we have started in the top 20s and low 30s, we will warm up to the low 50s. Rain will flow in the afternoon and evening. The temperatures dive into the mid 40s at night, so not that cold.

We dry out on Sunday with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will heat up to the low 50s. This is the choice of the weekend. Temperatures drop at night in the 1920s, which causes a bitterly cold start to the working week.

Another drop in temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highlights struggling to get out of the 30s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

