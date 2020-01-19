First warning forecast: choice of the weekend with gradually open air

advertisement

High pressure is built in today and the air gradually becomes clearer as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain fairly stable in the low 50s and will begin to fall later this afternoon. Winds will come from the northwest at 15-20 mph, with somewhat higher gusts. Temperatures drop at night in the upper 20s behind another front. It will still be on the airy side, making the temperatures feel like the teenagers.

A stormy Martin Luther King Jr. day on tap. Air temperatures will begin in the mid and upper 1920s, but will feel closer to the teens due to a gusty north-westerly wind. We will see dry conditions and lots of sunshine, but that sunshine will certainly deceive! Temperatures drop at night again in the 20s with morning wind chills around 15 degrees. It feels like winter, but we will be dry and sunny. High temperatures on Tuesday in the mid and upper 30s.

Another cold start to the day Wednesday. Temperatures will try to warm up to almost 40 under mostly sunny skies. We will continue with a warming trend over the weekend with highlights warming in the 60s by Saturday. Rain chances will increase late on Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

