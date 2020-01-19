First trailer for the comic adaptation Resident Alien with Alan Tudyk

advertisement

Syfy has released a trailer for the upcoming science fiction comedy series Resident alien, Based on the Dark Horse comic series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, she follows Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), an alien who disguises himself as a retired doctor after a crash landing. check it out here …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iv8E7FVDt4o (/ embed)

After a crash landing, a stranded alien seeks refuge in the small town of Patience in the United States, where he is hiding as a retired doctor. If he masks his looks with his unique mental skills and now as Dr. As Harry Vanderspeigle knows, everything the alien wants to do must be left alone until he is saved. However, when the real doctor of the city dies, Harry “is pulled into the medical service – and finds himself in the middle of a crime thriller! He also finds police procedures strangely appealing and it will certainly take a long time to be found. Well-known creators Peter Hogan (AD 2000, Tom Strong) and Steve Parkhouse (Milkman Murders, Doctor Who) deliver a truly unique science fiction adventure story with heart and humor!

