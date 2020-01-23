First Time Stories: Caylee Hammack

advertisement

After signing at Capitol Records Nashville, Caylee Hammack gave country music fans the first taste of her sound and style with the “Family Tree” of 2019. Together, Gordie Sampson and Troy Verges, they have an honest but loving look at her made a quirky family: her mother who sells Tupperware, an uncle, a chain-smoking sister and more characters.

Hammack, born in Georgia, was on the other side of the United States – to be precise in Seattle, Washington – when she first heard “Family Tree” on the radio. It was of course an emotional moment. Read on while the singer tells her reaction to The Boot.

I was in Seattle and we were driving down the freeway and I just remember that it probably took me 5-10 seconds before I realized it was my number and it was on the radio, not because I put my phone in and it just started playing.

And I just cried like a baby.

Watch Caylee Hammack perform her debut single, “Family Tree”:

